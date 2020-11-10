UAE Press: Entering a new phase of Hope

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Nov, 2020) A UAE newspaper has said that the Emirates Mars Mission, the first interplanetary mission undertaken by an Arab nation, announced the successful completion of TCM3, its third and last major trajectory correction manoeuvre.

"With 189 million kilometres remaining, the Hope Probe is scheduled to reach its planned orbit around Mars on February 9 next year," said Gulf Today in an editorial on Tuesday, stating that the United Arab Emirates launched its first mission to Mars in July last year as it seeks to considerably improve its scientific and technological capabilities.

"The Hope Probe blasted off from Japan’s Tanegashima Space Centre for a journey to the Red Planet, where it will orbit and send back data about the atmosphere," added the paper, noting that just over an hour after launch, the probe deployed solar panels to power its systems and established radio communication with the mission on earth. The Emirates Mars Mission aims to provide a complete picture of the Martian atmosphere for the first time, studying daily and seasonal changes.

The UAE first announced plans for the mission in 2014 and launched a National Space Programme in 2017 to develop local expertise. It has an ambitious plan for a Mars settlement by 2117. Hazza Al Mansoori became the first Emirati astronaut in space last September when he flew to the International Space Station.

The MBRSC Space Centre in Dubai will oversee the spacecraft during its 494-million km (307 million mile) journey at an average speed of 121,000 km per hour. It has already covered 60 per cent of its journey, equivalent to 290 million kilometres in 111 days since its launch on July 20.

The Hope Probe mission is the culmination of a 50-year journey, which began in 1971. It also heralds the start of another 50 years that will bring about major achievements in the fields of science, knowledge and innovation.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, tweeted, "The Hope Probe has completed its last trajectory correction manoeuvre after travelling 290 million km into space in 111 days. We officially announce the Hope Probe will arrive to Mars on Feb. 9, 2021 at 7:42 pm UAE timing. We will celebrate the arrival of the first Arab mission to Mars."

As he said, the Emirates Mars Mission’s Hope Probe has succeeded in instilling a new culture in the hearts and minds of this nation’s men and women; "a culture that prioritises science in shaping our future and reiterates our nation’s limitless ambitions after successfully entering space. We have become the first Arab country to succeed in exploring a planet, and our nation joins an exclusive group of only seven countries that have explored Mars."

His Highness affirmed that the UAE’s arrival at Mars as the fifth country in the world is a historic achievement and places great responsibility on future generations to continue the march of progress.

He praised the EMM team’s efforts and said: "I want to thank you for your efforts, perseverance, determination and dedication in prioritising the success of this project despite the unusual circumstances the world is going through. You are achieving this mission with success that far exceeds expectations. We will celebrate together – by God’s will – on February 9, when the Hope Probe reaches its orbit."

"Since the Hope Probe’s successful launch, the team has spent more than 15,000 working hours closely monitoring its path to Mars. The Probe is currently in the third of six stages of its journey. The Early Orbit Phase began at the end of the Launch phase and lasted about 45 days," concluded the Sharjah-based daily.