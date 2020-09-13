UAE Press: Everyone should help make air cleaner and skies bluer

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Sep, 2020) A UAE newspaper has said that amid the overall negativity and tension caused by the COVID-19 pandemic the world over, many may not even have realised that the very first International Day of Clean Air for blue skies was being marked on Monday.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has rightly highlighted the dangers posed by air pollution and urged greater efforts to address it. Air pollution contributes to heart disease, strokes, lung cancer and other respiratory diseases; it also threatens the economy, food security and the environment.

"Globally, nine out of every ten people breathe unclean air, and air pollution causes an estimated seven million premature deaths every year, predominantly in low- and middle-income countries," said Gulf Today in an editorial on Sunday.

The paper continued, "This year, while the lockdowns associated with the global pandemic led to dramatic falls in emissions providing a glimpse of cleaner air in many cities emissions are already rising again, in some places surpassing pre-COVID levels. And this is certainly a worrisome factor.

"Addressing climate change can also cut back air pollution."

Limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees will help reduce air pollution, death and disease, the paper quoted the UN Secretary-General as pointing out.

Countries need to end subsidies for fossil fuels as well as use post-COVID recovery packages to support the transition to healthy and sustainable jobs.

Governments still providing finance for fossil fuel-related projects in developing countries should shift that support towards clean energy and sustainable transport.

"At the international level, countries need to cooperate to help each other transition to clean technologies," added the editorial comment.

The International Day of Clean Air for blue skies was established in 2019 by the UN General Assembly, which recognised the importance of clean air as well as the threat of air pollution on human health and ecosystems, particular its disproportionate impact on women, children and older persons.

The resolution emphasised the need to strengthen international cooperation at the global, regional and subregional levels in various areas related to improving air quality, including the collection and utilisation of data, joint research and development, and the sharing of best practices.

The International Day aims to raise awareness clean air is important for health, productivity, the economy and the environment; demonstrate the close link of air quality to other environmental and developmental challenges such as climate change; promote solutions that improve air quality by sharing actionable knowledge best practices, innovations, and success stories; and bring together diverse actors for concerted national, regional and international approaches for effective air quality management.

"The UAE, on its part, is among the first countries in the region to prioritise environmental protection, climate change," concluded the Sharjah-based daily.