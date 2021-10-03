UAE Press: Expo 2020 exudes hope and confidence

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Oct, 2021) A local newspaper has commended the grand opening ceremony of Expo 2020 Dubai, saying that Dubai and the UAE have welcomed the world after years of planning and some eight years after Dubai was awarded the Expo.

"Those 2,864 days have certainly paid off. What a way to showcase Expo 2020 with an opening ceremony watched live by millions around the world, even beamed into Times Square in New York, and 430 locations across the UAE," Gulf news said in an editorial on Sunday.

It added, "The spectacular display on Thursday night certainly announced that for the next 182 days, Expo 2020 is like nothing else on Earth, an exhibition that is truly a city with a city straddling Dubai and Abu Dhabi and bigger than the principality of Monaco."

For His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, the opening of Expo marks the culmination of his vision to welcome the world here - and the UAE pavilion, the jewel of Al Wasl Plaza, does that - an architectural and technological building unlike anything else.

The daily then quoted Sheikh Mohammed who said, "Expo 2020 Dubai showcases the best of human accomplishment and excellence.

Connecting minds across the world, the event brings countries, cultures and institutions together to share groundbreaking ideas and build bridges of understanding," adding "it offers a platform to forge a united worldwide effort to build a more sustainable and prosperous future for all of mankind."

While being hosted in Dubai, Expo 2020 is truly a national event. His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, said the UAE, under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, is delighted to bring together participants from 192 countries to a nation "that has upheld the values of tolerance and peaceful coexistence throughout its history."

"It is hard to find words to describe the sheer size and ambition of the project that is now open to the world offering hope. Yes, hope," the editorial stated.

The Dubai-based daily concluded by saying, "These have been difficult times for the world. Now, with the opening of Expo 2020, there is hope. As the inaugural ceremony showcased, Expo brings us all together as one global community for the greater good of humanity. The future is truly here."