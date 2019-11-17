UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Press: FNC Has Evolved Into A Robust Parliamentary Mechanism

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sun 17th November 2019 | 10:00 AM

UAE Press: FNC has evolved into a robust parliamentary mechanism

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Nov, 2019) The 17th legislative session of the Federal National Council was inaugurated last week by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, marking the beginning of another robust phase for UAE’s progress As a pivotal instrument of legislative scrutiny and guidance that shapes the UAE’s development, the FNC has been performing a stellar job since its inception in 1971, particularly in its decision to move onwards from its foundation stage, when its members were appointed by the Rulers of the seven emirates, to its inclusive stage, in 2006, when elected representatives of the seven emirates became a part of the council’s membership.

In its today's editorial, Gulf news said, "This inclusiveness, a demonstration of UAE’s emphasis on democratic conventions, has enabled the FNC to evolve into the finest parliamentary mechanism that binds the citizens and the Rulers in a shared vision of progress and welfare for their country."

The same sense of pride and passion for national excellence marks the council’s working style, which has a frank and uncompromising approach to policies and their impact on progress. Members of the council exercise a complete freedom of speech that includes the right to critique draft laws by the Cabinet and throughout its history, the council has exerted a far-reaching and progressive influence on the federal government.

This year’s council strength is especially significant for its member representation: 50 percent, or 20 of the 40 FNC members are women, in keeping with the decision of the President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan. In 2018, the President directed the authorities concerned to double women’s representation in the FNC from its then 22.5 percent ratio.

In the 2011 FNC elections, women accounted for 46 percent of the total number of voters. In the 2015 elections, they accounted for 48 percent of the total of 224,281 voters and in this year’s election, women accounted for 50.62 percent of the total number of voters. In achieving this, the UAE has arrived at another milestone in its journey towards enabling women become equal partners in the country’s progress, a national value that has earned it international recognition.

"This reiterates what has always been the hallmark of UAE’s approach to nation-building: for its people, and with the help of its people," concluded the Dubai-based daily.

Related Topics

Election Prime Minister UAE Dubai Job Rashid Progress Same Women 2015 2018 From Government Cabinet

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

38 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed visits Mohammed Atiq Al Falahi

10 hours ago

UAE hosts first tripartite meeting with Cyprus and ..

11 hours ago

US Will Extend Respite for China's Huawei to Coope ..

11 hours ago

EPD holds meeting with Brick-Kiln Association

11 hours ago

Lahore High Court allows Nawaz Sharif to travel ab ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.