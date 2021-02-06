UrduPoint.com
UAE Press: Fraternity Helps In Solving Humanity’s Woes

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sat 06th February 2021 | 10:45 AM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Feb, 2021) A UAE newspaper has said that the country’s emphasis on fraternity and tolerance - while marking the International Day of Human Fraternity - is on the right track. These values have been key to the nation’s foundation, growth and prosperity.

"The UAE aims to help achieve security, stability and peace through these valued pillars. Dedicating a day to Fraternity in particular seems to spotlight the essence of this key virtue," said Gulf Today in an editorial on Saturday.

The paper quoted the speech of Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, who said that the International Forum on Human Fraternity, marks a celebration of the International Day of Human Fraternity by the UAE, including all its institutions, sectors, leaders, and all people who reside and work on this land of harmony and coexistence.

He confirmed that this forum is based on the vision of Pope Francis, Head of the Catholic Church, and Dr. Ahmed el-Tayeb, Grand Imam of Al-Azhar, as expressed in the Abu Dhabi Declaration on Human Fraternity.

This forum is also a celebration of the sincere efforts of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, to convey the nation’s message of tolerance, human fraternity, and moral values to the entire world.

The paper went on to say, "The Abu Dhabi Declaration on Human Fraternity is an open invitation for everyone to commit themselves, 'to work strenuously to spread the culture of tolerance and of living together in peace, putting an end to wars, environmental decay and moral and cultural decline'."

"In these distressing virus-laden times, the overarching significance of Human Fraternity is noteworthy. The importance of Human Fraternity looms larger than ever as a global principle that is essential to safely and successfully navigating this global crisis."

The paper further stated, "The Human Fraternity Day highlights the values of pluralism within diverse societies, which is a positive and creative force for stability. It will help the nation face challenges in future.

"The International Day of Human Fraternity represents a great occasion to reflect the country’s pride in its humanitarian message to the whole world, its respect for cultural pluralism and the unique coexistence of its peoples."

"In the sphere of fraternity, education plays a key role," the paper concluded.

