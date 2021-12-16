UrduPoint.com

UAE Press: GCC Emerges Stronger After Riyadh Summit

Umer Jamshaid 47 seconds ago Thu 16th December 2021 | 10:30 AM

UAE Press: GCC emerges stronger after Riyadh summit

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Dec, 2021) This year’s GCC summit, which just concluded this week in Riyadh, was meant to highlight the alliance’s unity in the face of rising tensions in the region, opined a local UAE daily.

"Gulf leaders showed serious resolve and portrayed a cohesive stance on key issues confronting their nations and the broader middle East," Gulf news said in its editorial.

In the final communique, the bloc underscored the importance of coordination aimed at achieving a unified and effective foreign policy that protects the interest of the Gulf peoples. The main takeaway from the summit was the GCC urging Iran to take tangible measures to bring down tensions in the region.

The paper further wrote, "Gulf states are eager, too, for a common foreign policy, as this enables them to better preserve the interests of their citizens.

It is also aimed at preventing or at least limiting any interference in their internal affairs."

"The summit in Riyadh this week certainly ‘bolstered the bonds of fraternity’ between Gulf states," the Dubai-based English language newspaper went on to say.

On the economic front, the COVID-19 pandemic that impacted the global economy also took a toll on Gulf states, which are unique in the Arab world in that they have sophisticated market economies that are more exposed to changes on the international front.

The paper concluded by saying, "Gulf leaders at the summit were right to stress that the post-pandemic economic challenges will be better tackled when there is cohesion in policies."

