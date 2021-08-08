UAE Press: Global accord can help stall virus impact

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Aug, 2021) "Amid the gloom and doom triggered by the coronavirus pandemic, comes a sliver of sunlight. That is if the UN head’s statement on the vaccines is anything to go by. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said the remarkable and quick progress of COVID-19 vaccines offers 'great hope' that the painful pandemic can be conquered," commented a UAE English-language daily.

He remarked virtually at the first International Forum on COVID-19 Vaccine Cooperation which was held in Beijing.

In an editorial on Sunday, Gulf Today said, "Guterres is pitching for a Global Vaccine Plan to halt the pandemic, which has claimed over four million lives, in its tracks." The meet shows that global vaccine diplomacy is being revved up to promote fair distribution.

A pact inked with UN-led equitable vaccine distribution initiative, COVAX, to provide Sinopharm and Sinovac shots is very welcome, the paper said. "The accord highlights potential supplies of more than 500 million doses. But, and this is the tricky part, Guterres said that over 11 billion doses are needed to vaccinate 70 percent of the global population."

The daily continued, "Now this is a huge task, and remains to be seen how long the concerted effort will take to meet its goal. There is also the need for an Emergency Task Force at the G20 level to coordinate its implementation.

"To double the number of vaccines to be made, there has to be more sharing of technology and expertise. The forum was held through a video conference and with representatives from over 20 countries.

"The UAE, which is taking part in this forum, has spotlighted the importance of global collaboration to speed up the manufacture of COVID-19 vaccines.

"

There is no doubt that the UAE has been on the frontlines of stemming the spread of the virus along with the international community. Since the beginning of the outbreak, the UAE continues to disburse urgent medical supplies globally to support the efforts of various nations to contain the pandemic, the daily explained.

The UAE has dispatched over 2,000 tonnes of medical supplies to more than 135 countries, particularly throughout Africa and Asia, the paper stated.

It is also a major hub for supplies to combat the pandemic through the International Humanitarian City. It shipped 80 percent of total global medical supplies and preventative equipment in response to the pandemic.

It went on to say that "The UAE has also propped up the setting up of fully-equipped field hospitals (Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Field Hospitals) in Jordan, Guinea-Conakry, Sudan, Sierra Leone, Lebanon, and most recently in Mauritania. These hospitals have contributed to increasing the capacity of health authorities in containing COVID-19.

"More recently, the UAE has also said it would donate $50 million to the COVAX initiative to rev up vaccine transport and delivery around the world."

The daily also mentioned the recent collaboration with China to host the first COVID-19 vaccine production project in the UAE "Hayat Vax", an advantage added to international efforts facing the COVID-19 crisis.

While the virus is going northwards in many countries, it goes to the credit of the UAE government that it has been able to tamp down the dreaded disease," concluded the Sharjah-based daily