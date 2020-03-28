UrduPoint.com
UAE Press: Global Solidarity Need Of The Hour To Fight COVID-19

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sat 28th March 2020 | 01:15 PM

UAE Press: Global solidarity need of the hour to fight COVID-19

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Mar, 2020) At a time when the whole world is going through unprecedented conditions due to the spread of the coronavirus and its transformation into a global pandemic, which affects all aspects of life around the world, there is absolute need for more international cooperation and solidarity, a UAE daily newspaper opined.

''This was well stressed by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, while participating in the G20 Extraordinary Virtual Leaders’ Summit, headed by Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia,'' wrote The Gulf Today in its editorial on Saturday.

The Sharjah-based daily said: ''As Sheikh Mohamed pointed out, groups such as refugees, internally displaced persons and people in areas of conflict, war and crises, especially in the middle East, lack the most basic capabilities to deal with the coronavirus.

What further increases the importance of international cooperation in confronting this virus is that its negative effects do not stop at only the health aspect, although it is the most dangerous and most painful, but extends to many other aspects as well, the most important of which is the economic aspect.

Since the onset of the COVID-19, the UAE has been keen to ensure full solidarity and cooperation with all other countries addressing the impact of the virus outbreak.

Ann Burton, Chief of UNHCR’s Public Health Section, is right when she says preventing or delaying outbreaks, particularly among the most vulnerable, is the most important action we can take right now.

Even if there was only a small number of acute COVID-19 cases, there would be limited access to the high level of care needed for the most severe cases.

People have a major role to play and the community should follow and commit to the instructions and procedures of relevant authorities that aim to counter the virus.

Medical professionals in the UAE deserve huge appreciation for their relentless and valiant efforts to combat the spread of coronavirus, which has launched a war against humanity.

They are true heroes who have risen to the occasion and doing their best to ensure public safety.

The UAE health authorities have heeded global calls to mobilise action plans, coordinating with various authorities within the country, and ensuring cross-governmental involvement to control the pandemic.

In Sheikh Mohamed’s own words: "This crisis will pass by as was the case with other risks and crises before in the history of mankind, However, we are all responsible in this period to ensure our survival as soon as possible and with the minimum possible losses, an objective which won’t be achieved but through strong will, collective sincere work and awareness of the requirements of the current period."

