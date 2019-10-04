UAE Press: Hazzaa a role model for Arab youth

Emirati astronaut Hazzaa Al Mansoori's success story will serve as a huge inspiration for youngsters in the country who look to achieve quantum leaps in the areas of space, according to an editorial published by English language daily Gulf Today on Friday

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Oct, 2019) Emirati astronaut Hazzaa Al Mansoori's success story will serve as a huge inspiration for youngsters in the country who look to achieve quantum leaps in the areas of space, according to an editorial published by English language daily Gulf Today on Friday.

Al Mansoori has safely returned to Earth following his eight-day mission on board the International Space Station, ISS, and, yes, the UAE is on cloud nine for all the right reasons, noted the newspaper.

Founding father late Sheikh Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan’s ambition has been achieved and the nation has conquered space in every heart.

Twitter message of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, reflects the mood of the nation: "Welcome back Hazza Al Mansoori after your journey as the first Arab astronaut to the International Space Station. We are proud of your achievement and the knowledge and expertise we have gained through your trip. We have broadened the horizons of our future generations in space."

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, has also tweeted, "Praise be to God for Hazza Al Mansoori’s safe return to Earth after visiting the International Space Station. Congratulations to the people of the UAE for this historic achievement. Zayed’s sons will fulfil our ambition to reach Mars."

As Hazzaa himself stated, the most important lessons he had learned from his experience included the daily life in the space station, the zero-gravity environment and performing of prayers in space, the editorial pointed out.

One can perceive the moment of ecstasy when he saw the UAE and the Arab world from space for the first time.

The mission also proved to be valuable because Al Mansoori conducted 16 scientific experiments in cooperation with international space agencies, including the European Space Agency, the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency, and the Russian Space Agency Roscosmos.

Six of these experiments were conducted in microgravity, and the results of the two environments will later be compared.

The experiments include studying the reaction of vital indicators of the human body aboard the ISS, as well as other physical, biological and chemical experiments.

A specific note should be taken of the fact that Al Mansoori was the first astronaut from the Arab region to participate in such research.

Hazzaa has certainly become a role model for Arab youth. The Central Bank of the UAE has already announced that it will be issuing a commemorative coin in celebration of Al Mansoori.

It is also pertinent to note that Al Mansoori recorded his diary for 15 minutes to document life aboard the ISS and his activities aboard. This will prove to be immensely helpful for future projects.

The space sector has become integral to many aspects of life from telecommunications to broadcasting and monitoring of weather and natural disasters.

The UAE’s exceptional achievements in the space sector are a clear indication that the future path of the nation is based on a solid scientific foundation.

Over the past two years, UAE investments in space have exceeded AED22 billion. According to the UAE Space Agency, UAESA, there are over 57 space-related establishments within the country, which have led to the creation of 1,500 jobs.

The UAE is set to become the first Arab country to send an unmanned probe to orbit Mars by 2021. Aptly named 'Hope,' that grand mission is bound to take the UAE to much higher realms of glory, concluded the editorial.