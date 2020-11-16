UAE Press: Heroes who deserve the frontline of praise

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Nov, 2020) A UAE newspaper said that if there is one category of people who have been silently working behind the scenes to provide a soothing balm for the thousands cowering under the scourge

"Though it is an all-round effort, involving various departments of government, the role of the medical staff who nurse the victims back to health cannot be ignored. They do so at the risk of exposing themselves to the contagion -- even dying in the process," said Gulf Today in an editorial on Monday.

It added, "Catering for the vast crowd of people, who seek either COVID-19 tests or treatment for the virus, being kitted out with special suits and masks can be quite an arduous task for some of the frontline warriors. Yet they quietly carry on with their remedial tasks, something which has not gone unnoticed.

"In these panicky, nervous times, where the dread of the coronavirus still rages on, one thing is for sure: the role of those right in the frontline of the war against COVID-19 cannot be downplayed.

"For the UAE, the efforts to keep the virus in check are highly commendable.

"Their work has come in for special praise from Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum who took to Twitter to announce that the 2020 UAE Pioneers Award will honour exceptional individuals, institutions, and initiatives that contributed to making the UAE a role model in dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Thanking frontline heroes, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid said that the United Arab Emirates represents a shining model of collaborative effort, as healthcare personnel, civil security officers, teachers, and humanitarian workers worked tirelessly to guarantee the safety and wellbeing of society during hard times.

"Earlier this year, President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan issued Federal Decree No. 95 of 2020 establishing the Frontline Heroes Office.

"The Decree stipulated that the Office would have its own identity along with financial and administrative independence.

While the Office would be headquartered in Abu Dhabi, its Chairman could establish branches across any of the emirates."

The paper went on to say that the Frontline Heroes Office aims to raise awareness of the key role played by the frontline workers during crises and emergencies by recognising their efforts and acknowledging their sacrifices, while also looking after their needs and addressing their priorities. The Awards were the culmination of a social media initiative that was launched with a tweet from Sheikh Mohammed’s Twitter account in November 2014. The hashtag campaign prompted Emiratis to nominate fellow countrymen and women who they believed were pioneers in their respective fields.

It continued, "Recently, Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, announced the launch of the ‘Fazaa Frontline Heroes’ initiative in cooperation with the Frontline Heroes Office.

"The Frontline Heroes Office and the National Behavioural Rewards Programme -- Fazaa partnered to create a dedicated ‘Frontline Heroes Fazaa’ initiative that would grant all registered UAE frontline professionals access to special programmes, services and offers that would help address specific challenges faced by heroes and their families during the pandemic and beyond.

"Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan said, "Our frontline heroes demonstrate the values, principles and behaviours that are fundamental to the ideals of the UAE and the solidarity that Fazaa stands for. These brave men and women work tirelessly and put so much at risk to protect and provide for our future. They are exactly the kind of tremendous role models who Fazaa was developed to support and recognise.""

"The over 80,000 UAE frontline professionals provide a strong support base and promote solidarity within the UAE community," the Sharjah-based daily concluded.