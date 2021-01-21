UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Press: In War Against Virus, Dubai Has Set An Example For Others

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 21st January 2021 | 11:00 AM

UAE Press: In war against virus, Dubai has set an example for others

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Jan, 2021) "When the world began facing an unknown, unpredictable enemy early last year, cities and nations faced tough choices how to protect people without long-lasting disruption of life and livelihoods. In this war against coronavirus, some cities tripped, became overwhelmed while facing the disease, death and widespread disruption of lives," noted a UAE daily.

In an editorial on Thursday, Gulf news said, "A global account of this battle, when written, will highlight cities that quickly learnt and recalibrated their response to the pandemic. And Dubai will feature prominently for its resilience and farsightedness.

"In the last 12 months or so, Dubai has come a long way in balancing COVID-19 restrictions and business, its role as the regional hub of trade and tourism and commitment to defeat the virus."

It continued, "Going by the record of preventive measures adopted by Dubai and the impressive success it achieved in tackling the pandemic --- while minimising impact on the economy and jobs this city has set an example for others. No matter what the critics say, the city has scored well on two key parameters infection rate and mortality.

"Moreover, Dubai has been able to soften the blow to the economy with multipronged approach for public and private sectors, providing cover to small and large businesses, retail outlets, cafeterias and many others."

The paper added that Dubai continued to maintain the highest levels of protection against the pandemic and compliance of preventive measures recommended by World Health Organisation.

It went on to note that the city was one of the first to create a world class screening mechanism for incoming travellers at airports and those found infected were quarantined in comfortable, some described as luxurious isolation facilities.

"When the world reacted to the virus by shutting down vast territories, Dubai launched mass screening of neighbourhoods, established massive field hospitals and roped in private health care facilities to treat the infected. On every front, Dubai’s approach was largely proactive.

"To protect jobs and businesses, it waived government fees and pumped in billions of Dirhams -- AED 7 billion so far -- and deferred bank liabilities for both individuals and establishments.

"For schools and educational institutions, it created infrastructure for online learning and allowed resumption of in-class learning after ensuring adequate steps were taken to protect students and teachers," Gulf News further stated.

For government employees, the daily said, Dubai formulated a work-from-home policy to minimise crowding in offices. The city also acted tough, imposing penalties on people and businesses found violating safety precautions.

"Just yesterday, the emirate announced shutting down of two companies, in addition to warning and fining 36 other entities for not adhering to precautionary measures. As a result, compliance to safety measures from wearing mask to maintaining social distancing is one of the best in the world."

The Dubai-based paper concluded by saying, "Today, Dubai is vaccinating thousands of residents and expatriates daily at 120 vaccination centres and is on track to immunise most if not all the residents by end of this year."

Related Topics

World Business UAE Dubai Bank Hub UAE Dirham All From Government Best Billion Jobs Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 21 January 2021

50 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

UAE leaders congratulate Biden on inauguration as ..

10 hours ago

Empower reveals AED901m net profit in 2020 with 3. ..

10 hours ago

ADGM concludes 3rd edition of ADSFF

11 hours ago

Rashid bin Humaid heads meeting of Board of Direct ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.