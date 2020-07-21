UAE Press: Launch of Hope shows that nothing is impossible

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Jul, 2020) A UAE daily said that on Monday, the UAE made history once again, this time as the first Arab country to send a probe to the planet Mars.

"The Mars mission is a point of pride for the UAE and the Arab world. It has been hailed as the nation’s 'greatest achievement yet' by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces. news of the launch is especially inspiring at a time when global affairs are dominated by bleak outlooks on growth and gloomy predictions about the world's economy," said The National in an editorial on Tuesday.

It added, "First announced in 2014 by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, the Mars probe has now taken off against all odds. Despite a major healthcare crisis that pushed the world economy into recession, the UAE refused to give up on its space programme. The Mars mission went ahead as planned, with only a few days of delay due to bad weather, which can impact any space launch."

The Hope Probe is an unmanned spacecraft, the paper noted, made in the UAE and launched into space from Japan. "Its Primary mission is to study the climate of the Red Planet and provide scientists with vital information to expand our understanding of the universe. The data it will provide will be the first of its kind made available to scientists around the world," it pointed out.

"While the mission is first and foremost scientific in nature", the editorial said, "it is also deeply symbolic". "Hope is what the world desperately needs, especially at a time of increased hardships and division around the globe. The probe is also expected to reach the planet Mars in February 2021, soon after the 50th anniversary of the founding of the UAE.

The paper went on to say that despite being a homegrown project, Hope is meant to shine beyond the borders of the UAE. "It embodies the aspirations and the ambitions of an entire region. The online campaign for the event launched the Twitter hashtag First Arabic Countdown and Emirati leadership has highlighted the pan-Arab nature of this achievement.

"Most significantly, the Mars mission is testament to the UAE’s keenness to invest in its youth and empower new generations of Arab scientists and innovators."

According to data from the UN Development Programme, 60 percent of all Arabs are under the age of 30, the editorial observed, before adding that "young people are the region’s biggest asset and the face of its future. Yet many are finding it increasingly difficult to make ends meet. With the exception of Gulf nations, unemployment and dwindling opportunities are prevalent in too many Arab countries."

"The UAE’s space programme and the Hope probe itself cannot change this reality. But they show young people in the region that there can be a better future. In the words of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, the space programme 'will inspire the young generation to make the impossible, possible'," it said.

"The Mars mission aims to empower talented Arab youth and encourage them to pursue the careers of their choice and follow their dreams. The UAE Space programme is open to the best and brightest of Arabs to join its ranks. Its very existence is also proof that Arab countries can succeed in any endeavour they wish to pursue, if only their people and their leadership decide to work together towards achieving their goals," the Abu Dhabi-based daily concluded.