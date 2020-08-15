UAE Press: Massive victory for UAE political diplomacy

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Aug, 2020) Peace and prosperity for the people of the entire region and the larger world has been the prime goal of UAE diplomacy. The joint announcement by the United Arab Emirates, United States and the State of Israel announcing the suspension of Israeli annexation plans over parts of the occupied West Bank, something that the United Nations and the international community have been urging for too long, is a massive victory for UAE diplomacy, a UAE newspaper opined on Saturday.

''Continuing annexation would have effectively shut the door for a renewal of negotiations and destroyed the prospect of a viable Palestinian State and the two-State solution,'' wrote The Gulf Today in its editorial today.

The Sharjah English daily said: ''H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, is absolutely correct when he says, "The joint announcement by the UAE, the United States and Israel to further stop annexation of Palestinian territories is a great breakthrough in the Arab-Israeli relations and a key diplomatic achievement that will open new horizons for peace and stability in the region."

There can be no doubt that the diplomatic breakthrough will advance peace in the middle East region and is a testament to the bold diplomacy and the courage of the United Arab Emirates and Israel to chart a new path that will unlock the great potential in the region.

All three countries face many common challenges and will mutually benefit from the historic achievement.

Opening direct ties between two of the Middle East’s most dynamic societies and advanced economies will surely transform the region by spurring economic growth, enhancing technological innovation, and forging closer people-to-people relations.

Delegations from Israel and the United Arab Emirates will meet in the coming weeks to sign bilateral agreements regarding investment, tourism, direct flights, security, telecommunications, technology, energy, healthcare, culture, the environment, the establishment of reciprocal embassies, and other areas of mutual benefit.

On the pandemic front too, the UAE and Israel will immediately expand and accelerate cooperation regarding the treatment of and the development of a vaccine for the coronavirus. Working together, these efforts will help save Muslim, Jewish, and Christian lives throughout the region.

The parties should continue their efforts to achieve a just, comprehensive and enduring resolution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

In the words of Dr Anwar Gargash, UAE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, ''The United Arab Emirates has secured Israel’s commitment to halting the annexation of Palestinian territories in order to sustain efforts to achieve a two-state solution. This decisive freeze on the annexation of Palestinian territories is a significant diplomatic achievement and comes in furtherance of the UAE’s belief that establishing normal relations with Israel will enable it to play a direct and constructive role in enhancing the region’s security and stability.'' As he put it, the UAE seeks to build upon previous regional and international efforts aimed at reaching a solution to this conflict in reflection of the UAE’s multilateral approach to sensitive regional issues. The United States played a key role in this pragmatic step by the UAE, affirming its continued commitment to the Arab Peace Initiative and the rights of the Palestinian people to establish a Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital.

The benefits are huge as this agreement fosters opportunities for cooperation in several sectors, including in the economic, cultural, scientific, and technological fields to bolster the region’s prosperity. The best way forward is a return to direct negotiations between the Israelis and Palestinians as the sole parties capable of reaching a permanent and sustainable solution to this conflict.''