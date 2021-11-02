UAE Press: Mohamed’s move on frontliners laudable

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Nov, 2021) A UAE newspaper has said that the move by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, to grant Golden Visas to "frontline heroes" and their families is wholly praiseworthy.

Those eligible include the families of fallen frontline heroes, and distinguished individuals whose extraordinary efforts helped protect the nation and its people throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

This humanitarian initiative will provide enhanced stability to frontline heroes and their families. It will also reinforce the UAE’s commitment to maintain a world-class first line of defence by granting long-term residency to the distinguished professionals who help protect the nation’s public health.

"Frontline heroes are Dedication personified, spelt with a capital D. They are totally in the vanguard of sacrifice that highlights an overarching devotion to duty," said Gulf Today in an editorial on Tuesday, nothing that these frontliners have put in many hours of arduous work, regardless of the fact that their families are waiting for them at home.

They face every day the utterly daunting task of keeping the residents safe from being afflicted with the coronavirus, even as their lives are in danger. Some of them have fallen casualty to the virus, which does not go unnoticed. Their families bravely come to terms with their bereavement, proud of what they did to the cause of the nation.

Little wonder then that the leaders have paid glowing tributes to their selfless work. Earlier this year, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed greeted and thanked heroes of the frontline for their great efforts during the coronavirus pandemic on the occasion of World Health Day.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid tweeted, "Thank you our heroes .

.. Thank you our frontline ... Thank you the safety and health valve in our country." His Highness attached his tweet to a video clip that highlights the great efforts made tirelessly by the heroes of the frontline, to alleviate the repercussions of the pandemic.

Meanwhile, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed said on Twitter, "We hope that the collective fight to tackle COVID-19 will continue by ensuring equal access to vaccination for all. We also salute and thank frontline workers for their heroic efforts in responding to the pandemic."

"The efforts of the frontline health workers have not gone unrewarded: the Frontline Heroes Office announced a Higher education Scholarship Programme," added the editorial comment.

Recognising the efforts and sacrifices of those working on the frontlines and their roles in protecting the community, eligible frontline heroes and their children will qualify for scholarships starting from the 2021-2022 academic year.

Last year, frontline medical workers of the Abu Dhabi Health Services Company PJSC, Seha, reiterated their readiness to sacrifice themselves for the sake of the UAE’s leadership, citizens and residents, to keep everyone safe and in good health. For instance, Dr. Ghazaleh Bilal, Executive Medical Director of Al Ain Hospital, expressed her pride at being an Emirati citizen and living in the best place in the world, stressing that the UAE is an advanced country that deserves her sacrifice.

Frontliners in the UAE are totally different to those in other countries as they have a very vibrant spirit of serving people in times of distress, particularly during the coronavirus.

"To help the UAE maintain a frontline workforce ready and able to take on the sacrifices and risks we ask, we owe it to them to ensure they are appropriately recognised," concluded the Sharjah-based daily.