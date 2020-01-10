UrduPoint.com
UAE Press: Nation Brand Logo Is An Expression Of Unity

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 10th January 2020 | 01:30 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Jan, 2020) A local newspaper has said that last Wednesday, the UAE crossed another grand milestone. It unveiled its Nation Brand logo to the world. Seven lines signifying the seven emirates and their solidarity, arranged to form the map of the country, in the three ennobling colours of their national flag.

"Stunning in its simplicity and beauty, the logo is a masterful distillation of the UAE’s heritage, culture, spirit and dynamism," Gulf news said in its editorial today.

"The logo tells the story of UAE’s union, its unity and its ambitions," the paper added.

The paper further wrote that the Brand Nation logo, a national self-expression, "plays a monumental role in raising a country’s profile on the global platform; it’s also an indispensable soft power that underpins all forms of progress from the economic, political, diplomatic to social, cultural, environmental and humanitarian."

In creating the logo, that in its wake endorses the guiding values of the UAE, the people of the UAE, its government institutions and businesses have been gifted with a new expression of unity, a powerful language that will become a global form of communication conveying the country’s remarkable achievements and vision A point worth mentioning is that the journey towards the birth of this logo was not lateral.

The paper said, "The Nation Brand logo competition was opened to the world, emphasising the UAE’s values of partnership and openness. The contest’s outcome chose to go beyond the search for a logo and a single payoff."

It decided that for every vote cast, a tree would be planted. More than 10 million votes were cast and the UAE has pledged to green communities in areas affected by climate change such as Nepal and Indonesia.

"In creating the logo, that in its wake endorses the guiding values of the UAE, the people of the UAE, its government institutions and businesses have been gifted with a new expression of unity, a powerful language that will become a global form of communication conveying the country's remarkable achievements and vision," the Dubai-based English language newspaper concluded.

