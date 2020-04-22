UAE Press: National safety law widens scope to deal with emerging crises

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Apr, 2020) The UAE's response to the coronavirus crisis has been measured, yet swift and focused, said the Khaleej Times in an editorial on Wednesday.

"In short, it has been the most effective strategy in the middle East against COVID-19 that has saved many lives. The containment effort has been a massive success as clusters have been identified and suspected cases quickly detected and treated. The strategy involved three steps - identification, detection and treatment," it added.

"The government and health authorities in particular deserve special mention for sparing no effort to rid the country of this pathogen with their tireless work in hospitals and quarantine centres. The health system has moved into top gear and has quickly scaled up tests. The plan is to conduct as many tests as possible to detect cases. Yes, we are talking universal testing if you get the larger picture of what is to come.

"Health workers and officials have visited communities and workers' accommodation camps to create awareness and catch cases early. It's been a two-pronged approach," the English language daily continued.

The newspaper went on to note that latest figures show the country is conducting 30,000 cases per day, perhaps the highest in the world. "While the immediate task is to test, test, test, the government is rolling out contingency plans for future scenarios. The cabinet headed by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, is taking no chances in dealing with emergencies.

"

"While combating COVID-19 on the ground is the immediate priority, the UAE is laying out the framework with a National Safety Law that is wider in scope. It takes into consideration the needs of people in a post COVID-19 world. It puts the emergency system on high alert for emerging threats to public safety. Such a law enables the government to prepare for disasters that threaten the health, economy, and environment of the country. Like we said earlier, it will help the government and its agencies to prepare and manage such crises more effectively," the UAE daily commented.

"With this law, the leadership is assuring people that they are in safe hands. It's an action plan that envisages disasters and emergencies and provides solutions at the Federal level. It also shows commitment on the part of the government to act with all the resources at its command.

"Medical, economic, and health emergencies hurt people's ability to procure essentials. food security is a concern. The cabinet also made clear that the country will focus on "modern agriculture" practices to meet the needs of people during extreme situations. This is a well-rounded law based on sound principles. It puts the welfare of people at the centre," it added.

The newspaper went on to quote a tweet by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid as saying, "All the government's resources will be made available to help the country pass through these exceptional circumstances."

"This pandemic will pass soon, and the UAE has charted out a revival plan. That's a reassuring thought," the Dubai-based daily concluded.