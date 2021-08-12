UAE Press: New Khorfakkan spot to boost Sharjah tourism

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Aug, 2021) A UAE newspaper has said that Sharjah has been enhancing its tourism quotient with telling effect, noting that the emirate has taken its gusto in promoting Khorfakkan as a tourism hotspot to new highs.

"Already its amphitheatre, situated on a heightened hillock with its tribute to Roman architecture and spectacular views of the corniche, has become a go-to site for all visitors," said The Gulf Today in its editorial on Thursday.

Now its Al Suhub Rest House, located 600 metres above sea level, is likely to become a big draw.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, visited the Al Suhub Rest House located 600 metres above the sea level on Tuesday. Sheikh Mohamed was briefed on the components of the two-storey structure, and the services provided to visitors. The rest house was inaugurated by H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, in Khorfakkan a few days ago, the paper remarked.

''The new project doubled the number of people visiting Khorfakkan. It all goes to show that the emirate of Sharjah has not only conquered the obstacles posed by the coronavirus but puts its growth on a sound trajectory. The emirate is working to restore the traveller confidence through measures such as the "Sharjah Safe for travel Stamp" and constant monitoring of the tourist attractions and hospitality establishments in collaboration with the Sharjah Health Authority.

'' "Sharjah has several nice attractions to boast of, Al Majaz Waterfront, the ultimate go-to destination; Al Noor Island, renowned for its amazing range of butterflies; Al Montazah Parks, the relaxing hot draw; Sharjah Museum of Islamic Civilisation to name a few," added the daily.

The Environment and Protected Areas Authority in Sharjah (EPAA) announced that the Sharjah Safari, located within the Al Bridi Reserve in the city of Al Dhaid, has received a new group of animals, comprising 121 different types of mammals, reptiles, and birds, including gazelles, African wild turtles, crocodiles, African rock python, and flamingos.

Sharjah Safari received 121 different types of mammals, reptiles and birds to be added to the safari. It will work to preserve biological diversity, and to protect and breed endangered animals and contribute to environmental sustainability. The Sharjah Safari is a tourist’s delight. The Safari has a large natural lake and areas for visitors, with cafes scattered around the site of live animal shows. It embodies a real African nature reserve.

In addition, Al Bridi Reserve extends over an area of about 18.5 square kilometres and is distinguished by being a wildlife reserve with gravel plains.

The Sharjah-based daily concluded by saying, "This year, Sharjah Museums Authority was slated for marking International Museum Day with free entry on 18th May to its museums across the emirate."