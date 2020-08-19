UAE Press: People of Determination extremely vulnerable to pandemic

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Aug, 2020) A local newspaper has said that the COVID-19 pandemic has exposed the heightened vulnerability and risks to People of Determination and it is heartening that the UAE has been taking every possible step to stand by them.

"The People of Determination Advisory Council in the UAE has correctly recommended to include disability issues in the UAE’s 50-year Development Plan, considering that the People of Determination represent an important segment of the community and have long received the attention of the UAE's wise leadership and the government, therefore the services and programmes provided to them and their parents must be included in the public policies of the government authorities to ensure their full inclusion in the society," Gulf Today said in an editorial on Wednesday.

The latest crucial meeting was held under the coordination of the Ministry of Community Development, after it announced the new formation of the members of the Council, the English daily said. "It included new People of Determination board members representing various types of disabilities, including audiovisual and motor, as well as representatives of service providers such as the Ministry of Health and Prevention, Ministry of education, as well as specialists working in the field."

The editorial went on to say, "As pointed out by Nasser Ismail, Assistant Under-Secretary of Social Welfare at the Ministry of Community Development, "The new formation of the Council aims to add new youth members in the Council who are capable of looking ahead and understanding the challenges faced by the People of Determination during the next phase being an important stage in the history of the UAE with the vision of the next 50 years.

"As per Wafa Hamad bin Sulaiman, Director of Welfare and Rehabilitation Department for People of Determination, the Council discussed a range of related issues, including a review of the most important achievements of the previous council to give new members a full picture of the efforts made earlier to start where others ended up.

Also, a presentation of the most important amendments proposed in the draft law on persons with disabilities in the UAE, to fit the United Nations Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities, and to cover more life aspects that affect the needs of People of Determination in various fields, while creating the opportunity to include them more in the community in line with the forthcoming stage."

UN Secretary-General António Guterres recently told the annual conference on the Convention of Rights of Persons with Disabilities that disability inclusion is not only a fundamental human right, it is "central to the promise" of the 2030 Agenda on Sustainable Development.

The newspaper pointed out that, "When we fight to secure those rights, we move our world closer to upholding the core values and principles of the United Nations Charter", he explained. "When we remove policies or biases or obstacles to opportunity for persons with disabilities, the whole world benefits.

"Globally, there is a need to do much more to address discrimination and exclusion, particularly against girls and women with disabilities.

"There is also much more to do on transportation, infrastructure and information and communications technology to make cities, rural areas, and societies inclusive."

"The UAE’s vision and government’s unlimited support to the People of Determination certainly deserves a salute," the Sharjah-based daily said in conclusion.