UAE Press: Projects of the 50: Carving a new future for UAE

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Sep, 2021) UAE daily newspaper commented on Friday that His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai's announcement of ‘Projects of the 50’ marks a new chapter in UAE's growth story and carves a new future for the country.

''The UAE has always believed in shaping its own path to success. The country will mark its milestone 50th year with 50 grand projects aimed at diversification and strengthening of its economy. Thursday’s announcement by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai; and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, spotlighted ‘Projects of the 50’, an initiative that aims to launch "bold new series of national strategic projects," wrote Khaleej Times in its editorial for today.

The Dubai-based English daily said: ''The announcement comes soon after the VP said the worst of the pandemic is now behind and is a bold move at a time when countries across the world are finding themselves coping with the pandemic-induced economic strain.

It is certainly evidence of their broad vision to create opportunities for the country’s economic and social growth with advancements in foreign direct investments, boosting the UAE’s status as an incubator for talents and investors from across the world and further improving the quality of life for its citizens.

''The project has its gaze on various sectors, which points to a determination to diversify the national economy and make the country a global hub for important businesses,'' it remarked.

''The visionary leaders’ commitment is evident when they say that the UAE does not have the luxury of time and will not wait for global conditions to create its own future. This is the spirit that has taken the UAE far in its various endeavours. ‘Projects of the 50’ marks a new chapter in that growth story,'' Khaleej Times concluded.