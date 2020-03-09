UAE Press: Reading challenge is way to knowledge

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Mar, 2020) A UAE newspaper has highlighted the importance of reading in shaping minds, building harmony in society, enhancing communication, noting that it is the best-known way to expand one’s knowledge and wisdom.

"The UAE leadership has been creating a generation of readers by consistently promoting the culture of reading among the community," said Gulf Today in an editorial on Monday.

The decision to declare March as the Month of Reading in 2016 with nation-wide activities that aim to spark the passion for knowledge across all society segments has proved to be a remarkable initiative.

The tremendous response elicited by the Arab Reading Challenge 2020, ARC, is an unambiguous proof of how the project has turned into a global phenomenon. The participation in the 5th edition of the Arab Reading Challenge that marked a new record of 21 million students supported by 120,000 supervisors from 96,000 schools across 52 countries highlights its growing popularity.

The paper quoted His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, as saying in his Twitter message, "Reading broadens horizons and enlightens the mind and thus, accelerates the journey towards development. The Arab Reading Challenge demonstrates our region’s capability to collectively carry out vast knowledge initiatives. We take this opportunity to thank Arab education ministers, supervisors and coordinators across the world and congratulate our Arab students upon this new level of achievement.

"

It should be noted that for the fifth consecutive year, the Arab Reading Challenge participations continued to increase, drawing 21 million students from 52 countries in the 2020 edition that records a 55 percent increase from last year’s 13.5 million students from 49 countries.

Since its inception, the Arab Reading Challenge attracted more than 54 million students who summarised books they read in 50.5 million printed challenge ‘passports.’ It is clear that solid coordination with ministries of education across the Arab world has led to a notable increase in the number of participating schools to 96,000, marking a 43 percent increase from last year’s 67,000 schools.

The 5th edition saw a 21 percent increase in participating supervisors to 120,000, as compared to last year’s 99,000 supervisors.

Another interesting aspect is the participation of new countries. This year’s Arab Reading Challenge has attracted participation of Arab students from four new countries of Switzerland, Turkey, Luxembourg and Austria, bringing the number of participating nations to 52 including 14 Arab countries.

"Going by the positive response the initiative has been eliciting from across the globe, one can rest assured that the future generation is moving on the right track," concluded the Sharjah-based daily.