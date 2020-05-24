UAE Press: Reflections on the spirit of the Eid

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th May, 2020) A UAE newspaper has said that this Sunday’s Eid al-Fitr is different. "The Muslim world marks the occasion without the usual rites, especially the common Eid prayer. Many will miss the traditional Eid customs, but most of us will not miss the point of the cancellation of these centuries-old traditions and rites," the Gulf news added.

"The world is battling a ferocious enemy that has killed hundreds of thousands of people, infected more than five million and devastated the global economy in a way the world has never seen. The coronavirus crisis is unprecedented in scale and impact. And the painful truth is that we have yet to get a credible scientific study on when this vicious virus will be beaten, or when its spread will decline. All the highly publicised efforts are merely initial findings or simply assumptions and predictions that are yet to be proven," it continued in its Sunday editorial.

"As for the containment measures," the newspaper noted, "it is unreasonable to assert that a specific model has wholly succeeded in containing the threat, as many countries that seemed successful at a certain point have faced setbacks at later stages.

"It is also true that some countries hit badly during the early waves of the virus such as Italy and Spain, are improving and the world is learning from their experience, but the future of COVID-19 crisis is still uncertain.

What is certain is that nations that commit to the required precautionary measures have made significant progress in reducing the infections and eventually, the number of deaths."

"Therefore," the English language daily continued, "it can well be said that missing the Eid customs this year is a small price to pay to keep ourselves, our loved ones, and the society safe. Despite the temptation, most people will be staying home. The joy of the Eid is not necessarily in the mall visits or in spending several hours in cinemas or theme parks."

"The spirit of the Eid comes from our willingness to share its joy with our families and friends. And that can be done today through the technology. Also, let us be creative in making it a cheerful Eid for the children at home. Let us share the happiness with the poor and the needy. That is the real spirit of the Eid.

"And most importantly, we can celebrate the Eid values when we share with the world its struggle to beat the pandemic. In keeping our family and society safe, we are contributing to the global efforts in eliminating the virus," the Dubai-based daily concluded.