UAE Press: Right Measures To Boost Emiratisation

Mon 30th September 2019 | 10:00 AM

UAE Press: Right measures to boost Emiratisation

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Sep, 2019) A UAE newspaper has said that the ten strategic resolutions adopted by the UAE Cabinet during a meeting chaired by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, are concrete and positive initiatives that will without doubt boost the process of Emiratisation.

The new resolutions are part of the outcomes of the committee, chaired by H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, to implement the ‘Letter of the New Season’, which seeks to reinforce the country’s economic and community performance in all sectors.

"Human capital is the fuel of nations," said The Gulf Today in an editorial on Monday, adding, "Uniting efforts of national cadres and foreign talents will definitely accelerate the nation’s journey towards the future. Among the highlights of the action plan is issuing regulations and setting new targets to provide 20,000 job opportunities for Emiratis in strategic sectors including civil aviation, telecommunications, banking, insurance and real estate development sectors over the next three years, with an average of 6,700 jobs annually."

Following an extensive plan, Emirati employees shall be integrated in positions that meet their skills and expertise in vital sectors.

It is also good that AED300 million fund will be allocated to create specialised training programmes that prepare and empower Emirati jobseekers with theoretical and applied skills to enhance performance in all sectors.

"The programmes will surely contribute to nurturing necessary skills and empowering Emiratis to offer an added value to the private sector, which plays an integral role in the country’s development" added the daily.

Another interesting proposal is adoption of a new system to train 8,000 Emirati graduates annually in government, semi-government and private entities for 6-12 months with an AED10,000 salary, 40 percent of which will be covered by the government.

Entities and companies in the strategic sectors with low number of Emirati employees will be encouraged to support national skill development programmes.

Emiratisation is among the leading topics discussed in the programmes and campaigns of the candidates of the Federal National Council Election 2019, which runs until 4th October.

The partnership between public and private sector is important for the great national responsibility.

"The need to identify the most important challenges and obstacles that have faced the process of Emiratisation in the past is essential as remedial measures could be initiated to overcome them," concluded the Sharjah-based daily.

