UAE Press: Riyadh deal will bolster peace in Yemen

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Nov, 2019) The Riyadh Agreement, signed by the Yemeni Government and the Southern Transitional Council, under the patronage of King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, is a welcome step that will surely open a new period of stability in Yemen, a UAE newspaper has commented editorially.

The UAE has been taking all possible efforts to ease the suffering of the Yemeni people, standing by them in their difficult times, improving their humanitarian conditions and supporting them against the crimes repeatedly committed by the Houthi militias.

"Welcoming the agreement, the UAE has affirmed its support for all efforts that serve the interests of the brotherly Yemeni people and contribute to the stability and security of Yemen," said The Gulf Today in an editorial on Thursday, adding, "The positive and constructive role played by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in Yemen, where the Kingdom represents a central pillar of security for Arab and Gulf states, is praiseworthy."

The UAE has also aptly underscored the importance of Yemeni forces joining hands, cooperating, and prioritising the higher national interest to take on the threats that Yemen has faced, primarily from the Houthi militias.

What is essential is the unification of efforts by the international community to support Yemen in the coming days to bolster its stability and contribute to developing its economy.

Expressing thanks to Saudi Arabia for its diplomatic efforts that led to the Riyadh Agreement, UN Special Envoy Martin Griffiths has described the Riyadh Agreement as an important step for the collective efforts to advance a peaceful settlement to the conflict in Yemen.

"It is well known that the UAE and Saudi Arabia share historically special bonds of love, brotherhood and unity," added the editorial comment, noting that the relationship has been a major stabilising force in dealing with the challenges and risks threatening Arab and Gulf security.

The UAE provided as much as $5.59 billion in foreign assistance to Yemen between April 2015 and June 2019, which was used to help rebuild various sectors in the country, including vital infrastructure and to restore health and social service.

A breakdown of the aid reveals that 66 per cent of the amount went towards development ventures and 34 per cent to humanitarian relief.

Much of the assistance was channelled through international organisations, such as the WFP, UNICEF, WHO, UNHCR and the ICRC.

Prince Mohammed bin Salman Bin Abdul Aziz, Saudi Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, has also expressed appreciation of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, for the noble sacrifices made by the UAE along with the Saudi forces and the rest of Arab Coalition soldiers across Yemeni territories.

As the Saudi Crown Prince stated, the Riyadh Agreement will achieve the ambitions of the Yemeni people and will open the doors for wider understanding between Yemeni parties to reach a political solution to the Yemeni crisis in order to ultimately protect Yemen against all those who are not working for the common good of all segments of Yemeni society and the rest of Arab peoples.