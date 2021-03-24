UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Press: Saudi Arabia Wants Guns To Fall Silent In Yemen

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 22 minutes ago Wed 24th March 2021 | 10:15 AM

UAE Press: Saudi Arabia wants guns to fall silent in Yemen

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Mar, 2021) Saudi Arabia, with its latest peace offering, is seeking to establish peace in Yemen, pointed out a UAE English daily. The kingdom has done it before too, from the Gulf initiative to the many other consultation efforts aimed at ending the war and reaching a settlement, said Gulf news in its editorial on Wednesday.

The latest initiative proposes reopening Sana’a’s airport, and "depositing taxes and custom revenues for ships carrying oil derivatives to the port of Hodeidah in the joint account of the Central Bank of Yemen in Hodeidah,"the newspaper noted.

The Yemeni government has welcomed the move, as have the UAE and the United States. The UN has also given its backing to the Saudi announcement. Indeed, Martin Griffiths, the UN special envoy to Yemen, was earlier seeking to restart talks with a formula similar to the Saudi proposal, the editorial said.

It must be remembered that Yemen’s collapse began in 2014, when Al Houthis took control of the capital Sana’a and much of country’s north, forcing the internationally-recognised government of President Abd Rabbo Mansour Hadi to flee to the south, before going into exile in Saudi Arabia. The Saudi-led coalition entered the war months later, only to try to restore Hadi to power and prevent Iranian expansionism in the country, the daily pointed out.

After the US reversed its designation of Al Houthis as a terrorist organisation in February this year, the militia increased its attacks on the kingdom, indicating it had been emboldened by Washington’s decision. In fact, in early March, the US envoy for Yemen, Tim Lenderking, urged Al Houthis to accept his own ceasefire proposal. Despite that, the militia is aggressively continuing with its effort to take the government stronghold of Marib, the newspaper explained.

Al Houthis need to come out of this militaristic mindset if Yemen is to attain any semblance of stability. There is no military solution in Yemen; the country’s fundamental problem is a political one and it requires a political solution. For any solution to take hold, the guns need to fall silent first, the daily suggested.

True to form, Al Houthis have so far not made any encouraging statement about the latest Saudi offer. That’s a pity, as the Saudi announcement is a golden opportunity for the militia, which can end the suffering of the Yemeni people and uphold the interests of Yemen in the face of Iranian expansionist goals. The initiative will take effect as soon as the militia agrees to it. The ball is in Al Houthis’ court, concluded the Gulf News editorial.

Related Topics

Terrorist United Nations Washington Yemen UAE Oil Saudi Bank Marib United States Saudi Arabia Turkish Lira February March Gold From Government Airport Court

Recent Stories

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 24 March 2021

22 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Mohammed bin Rashid approves full restructuring of ..

10 hours ago

&#039;National COVID-19 vaccination campaign conti ..

11 hours ago

Biden to Attend EU Leaders' Video Summit on Thursd ..

10 hours ago

Rally held to celebrate Pakistan Day

10 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.