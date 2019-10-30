UAE Press: Sharjah Book Fair a passionate patron of publishing

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Oct, 2019) Amid the pressures of modern life, and the changing nature of how we relax, there are few pleasures better than picking up a book and letting the world go by, a UAE newspaper has said.

"The highly anticipated Sharjah International Book Fair gets underway at Sharjah Expo Centre on 30th October and brings together the best writers and publishers from around the globe, highlighting the importance of all things literature-related in our changing world," said Gulf news in an editorial on Wednesday.

It’s an annual event that has grown from strength to strength over the past 37 years, and the organisers of this year’s edition have spared no effort in making sure the Sharjah International Book Fair exceeds expectations.

The 38th Sharjah International Book Fair brings together 173 authors, to discuss their bodies of work in workshops, seminars and question-and-answer sessions, to highlight their craft and broaden interest and knowledge in their works.

That’s an important part of any literary process for writers and readers, and greater understanding leads to new avenues of writing to explore, for both the authors and their audiences.

This year, nearly 70 nations from around the world will be represented at the book fair. Arab authors and publishers as well as those from other nations will be represented, with the Sharjah Book Authority, the organisers of the 10-day event, highlighting works from the Republic of Mexico as a guest of honour.

"An event of this stature is also a natural draw for leading figures from the world of literature," added the editorial comment, noting that this year’s speakers and readers include Orhan Pamuk, who won the Nobel prize for Literature in 2006, actor and author Steve Harvey and leadership guru Robin Sharma.

The international guest list also includes Elisabetta Dami, a best-selling children’s author from Italy, American author Bernice L. McFadden and Indian poet and author Anita Nair.

All told, there will be almost 1,000 activities and workshops associated with the Sharjah International Book Fair, making it both culturally significant and an important generator of interest and revenues in all things related to publishing, writing, education, imparting knowledge and scientific learning.

In that aspect alone, the Sharjah Book authority deserves kudos for its ceaseless efforts in promoting authors, literature and publishing through its advocacy and support of the annual event.

"Certainly, the publishing world is changing. The Sharjah International Book Fair though, ensures that our love of books and reading will endure: It’s a passionate patron of publishing," concluded the Dubai-based daily.