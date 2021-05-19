UAE Press: Sharjah Children’s Reading Festival a great draw

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th May, 2021) A UAE newspaper has said that the Sharjah Children’s Reading Festival (SCRF) offers a giant ray of hope for kids staying at homes due to the coronavirus restrictions.

"Organised by the Sharjah Book Authority (SBA), the event will host a series of fun and educational workshops and activities, from May 19th to 29th to provide opportunities for children of all ages to develop new creative and critical thinking skills in line with the festival’s vision to expand the knowledge of the young generations," said Gulf Today in an editorial on Wednesday.

The interactive workshops will be led by qualified experts from across a spectrum of art and science disciplines and will commence from 16:00 daily. Participant numbers are limited to a maximum of 15 per workshop.

Bright young girls and boys can acquire both basic and advanced skills in robotics and artificial intelligence (AI) technologies through a series of workshops at the SCRF 2021. Children will build and programme robots using pieces of Lego.

They will also design, program and control fully-operational model sets in "Robotics".

Budding scientists will enjoy the experience of creating a car that runs on air in the "Balloon cars" session while in "Mars Explorers," they will engage in building mini-Martian vehicles using LEGO and race them on a Mars-like surface.

"The SCRF 2021 offers a range of unique, practical workshops to enable children to express their ideas through the visual medium," added the editorial.

Fun art projects specifically designed to nurture imagination and creativity and enhance children’s confidence are the highlight of the SCRF 2021. The various expression and communication-driven workshops will facilitate children’s journey into the world of art and develop their problem-solving abilities.

Celebrated writers appearing in person include Swaady Martin, from the Ivory Coast; New York Times best-seller writer and illustrator, Colombian Claudia Reuda; illustrator and designer and author of "Leila in Saffron" and "Sleeping Beauty", Dinara Mirtalipova from Uzbekistan; Pakistani author of "The Cosmos That Allah has Changed", Zenubia Arsalan; and founder and lead writer of the "Greenfeet Guides", American, Ambika Anand Prakop.

Other interactive workshops include a personality-building workshop, exploring cultures on a pop-up travel map, and identifying sounds and creating new melodies using a range of simple material.

The Sharjah-based daily concluded by saying that the Child Safety Department of the Supreme Council of Family Affairs in Sharjah will educate children on the basics of safety and teach them how to administer first aid in "My safety at home."