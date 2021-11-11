UAE Press: Solar power, facing gains of life’s sunny side

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Nov, 2021) A local daily has commended the country's efforts in utilising solar power, saying that, "As far as the UAE goes, if there is one company that has shown remarkable developments in harnessing solar power, it is Masdar, one of the world’s leading renewable energy companies based in Abu Dhabi. It has done some groundbreaking work in this field."

In an editorial on Thursday, Gulf Today said, "Solar is a renewable energy source that can help steer the world away from fossil fuels that produce greenhouse gases. But it also could benefit the environment and economy in ways not that well known."

The paper added that Masdar has announced the outcome from its Renewable Energy Desalination Pilot Programme in Ghantoot, showing that solar energy-powered desalination is commercially viable in Abu Dhabi.

"The world’s first project to produce commercial volumes of an uninterrupted water supply from a sustainable source was scheduled for launch recently in Masdar City. The innovative pilot project will be run by a US-based water technologies company," it explained.

The carbon-free technology will create access to clean water, a fundamental necessity in building a greener future, while contributing to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal (UNSDG 6) of ensuring the availability and sustainable management of water and sanitation for all.

The daily continued, "Masdar has been involved in some international tie-ups on solar power as well. In August this year, a Masdar joint venture started construction on Indonesia’s first utility-scale floating solar power plant.

"Last month, Masdar also announced that it signed a strategic agreement with the Republic of Iraq to develop five solar photovoltaic (PV) projects in the country with a combined capacity of 1 gigawatt (GW).

"Masdar has signed an implementation agreement with Iraq’s Ministry of Electricity and the National Investment Commission to develop the following projects: a 450-megawatt (MW) plant in the Dhi Qar Governate in southern Iraq; a 100 MW and a 250 MW plant, both located in Ramadi in central Iraq; a 100 MW plant in Mosul in the north; and a 100 MW plant in Amarah in the southeast."

The signing took place at a ceremony in Baghdad, in the presence of Mustafa Al Kadhimi, Prime Minister of Iraq, and Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, UAE Minister of Energy and Infrastructure.

"The renewable energy sector is seeing rapid growth as clean technologies prove their economic viability. Masdar has proved its pioneering status through its diverse projects portfolio and contribution to the UAE’s efforts to build a competitive, knowledge-based economy," concluded the Sharjah-based daily.