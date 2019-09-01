UAE Press: Terrorists cannot be allowed to usurp Yemen gains

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Sep, 2019) For the past three-and-a-half years the Arab Coalition has been working in line with the United Nations Security Council resolutions to restore the legitimate government of Yemen and create conditions where stability and peace can thrive, ensuring a better future for our Arab brothers there, said a UAE newspaper in an editorial on Sunday.

"The UAE is proud to be a member of this Arab Coalition. Our men in the Armed Forces have made the ultimate sacrifice in this crucial mission. It has been a mission made necessary by the actions of Al Houthis in destabilising Yemen with the active help of Iran," explained Gulf news.

The paper continued, "Throughout this chaos, there have been several terrorist elements that have sought to exploit the situation on the ground to advance their own extremist agendas and nefarious philosophies.

"The mission for all those involved in restoring law, order, peace and stability is indeed difficult. But the UAE and its coalition partners will neither be deterred nor thwarted by these disparate elements.

"And these terrorists, be it under the guise of Daesh, Al Qaida, the Muslim Brotherhood or any other form, are determined to subvert the efforts to restore peace and stability in Yemen.

"Recent developments in and around the port of Aden show that these elements and Al Qaida in particular has the ability to disrupt the difficult work being done on the ground."

"Make no mistake", the paper stated, "the Arab Coalition - with the UAE as its integral part - will do everything within its power to protect the integrity of the mission and take every measure to defend the progress made and ensure the safety of its allies and partners on the ground."

"Let us not forget that the very nature of terrorists is to spread fear and chaos by exploiting any and every means to advance an extremist political agenda. Such is the case now in Yemen, whether that be in Aden or Hodeida.

"The good work and progress of the Arab Coalition in providing humanitarian aid, stability and security in that country can easily be undermined by these terrorist elements."

The Dubai-based paper said in conclusion that, "As a responsible partner of the coalition, the UAE will not stand idly by and let that happen. It reserves the right to protect the integrity of the mission and to protect its allies in arms when and wherever necessary. No one not the Muslim Brotherhood, Islah, Daesh, Al Qaida or any other grouping lurking in Yemen should believe otherwise for a single second."