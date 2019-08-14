UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Press: The Workplace Of Tomorrow Demands More Flexibility

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 14th August 2019 | 01:15 PM

UAE Press: The workplace of tomorrow demands more flexibility

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Aug, 2019) On Monday, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, launched the Emirates Youth Professional School, a new institution that aims to provide its pupils with sought-after technical skills, said a UAE paper.

In its Wednesday editorial, The National said, "An economy is only as flexible as its workforce, and the launch of this forward-looking institution is a bold and welcome initiative for a nation preparing to embrace the challenges of the post-oil era."

"The traditional education model -- school, followed by university, at home or abroad -- has served the UAE well, creating a generation of highly educated leaders capable of running large companies and government departments. Not everyone, however, aspires to follow that academic route – and nor should they.

"Until now, universities have been the Primary choice for students who, not unnaturally, sign up for those courses that seem to offer the best prospects for the future, only to find themselves graduating into an oversubscribed skills market. This helps no-one -- not the unwanted graduates, the companies with specialist jobs they cannot fill, nor, ultimately, the country," the English language daily added.

It went on to note, "We are living in an increasingly fast-moving world in which light-footed responsiveness to rapidly evolving technological and economic realities dictates which economies will thrive.

"

"The creation of the Professional School, the latest in a series of bold education initiatives designed to equip Emiratis to thrive in tomorrow’s world, recognises not only that many pupils are eager to begin building their careers and contribute to society as soon as possible but also that it is vital for the economy that they do so.

"The flexibility that the future demands is reflected in the very nature of the new school. There will be no full-time teachers; experts will be 'crowdsourced' as and when necessary, to teach subjects dictated not by fossilised curricula but by the evolving demands of the labour market. To succeed, this initiative requires an adjustment in the mindset of students and their parents," the paper continued.

"For years, as the UAE has developed and grown, a university education has been presented as the most valuable asset an individual can have. For many, of course, that will remain true. But if the UAE is to successfully transition to becoming a flexible, knowledge-based economy, vocational and academic paths must be accepted as being equally valid and complementary routes to the future," the Abu Dhabi-based daily concluded.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Education UAE Dubai Rashid Market Government Best Jobs Labour

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 14 August 2019

3 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid visits Expo 2020 Dubai infrast ..

20 hours ago

Meeting between King Salman, Mohamed bin Zayed hig ..

21 hours ago

UAE Press: Dubai airport reflects the futuristic c ..

1 day ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 day ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.