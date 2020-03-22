UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Press: To Combat The Coronavirus, Stay At Home - It Is The Responsible Thing To Do

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Sun 22nd March 2020 | 10:30 AM

UAE Press: To combat the coronavirus, stay at home - it is the responsible thing to do

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Mar, 2020) As countries in Europe and around the world go into lockdown, with millions self-isolating to battle the spread of coronavirus, the UAE is putting in place judicious, well-advised measures to contain the pandemic, The National said in an editorial on Sunday.

"A vital step in reducing risk has been the instruction to the public to stay at home. In these extraordinary times, it is at once the most straightforward and radical step to avoid posing a threat to ourselves, our communities and the most vulnerable – senior citizens and children.

"Global deaths caused by the coronavirus have now passed the 10,000 mark. Spain has become the fourth country to report more than 1,000 fatalities. In the UAE, sadly, we have lost two lives. The victims, who were aged 58 and 78, had underlying health conditions. Providing reassurance during this bleak period, the UAE leadership has stressed the need for calm and precaution," it added.

The Abu Dhabi-based daily went on to quote His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, as saying, "I ask you all to arm yourselves with positivity and optimism in the face of all challenges. Challenges are opportunities for success. Our fathers and forefathers faced many challenges with patience, hope and optimism. Let us today take their lead and make their attitudes our example."

The daily added, "Considering the severity of the challenge, an intensified range of measures to protect the people was to be expected. For one, starting Friday at midnight, the entry of citizens from GCC states was suspended until a pre-testing mechanism for incoming travellers is approved.

"Such prudence is necessary to drastically eliminate risk.

The UAE has so far recorded 153 cases of COVID-19. Of these, 38 have made a full recovery. Important medical measures have allowed for these recoveries. Stopping the spread requires diligent work, from washing hands to testing airport arrivals. Social distancing, self isolation and, for countless thousands, the reality of working from home have all come into force in the past week."

Most importantly, staying home reduces people’s exposure to contaminated surfaces and areas, lowering the chances of infecting yourself and of transmitting infection to others, the newspaper continued, noting that scientists from the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, part of the US National Institutes of Health, say that on plastic and stainless steel, viable coronavirus may be detected even after three days.

"It is crucial to remain mindful that no healthcare system in such trying times needs the extra load of people not heeding caution. Those not adhering to limiting their movement are jeopardising innumerable lives by letting their guard down, being potential carriers and spreaders of COVID-19.

"Despite the pleading of children desperate to go outside and play, the only route to tackling this is to stay home.

"Maintaining a social distance from everyone outside is essential to 'flattening the curve' – that is, keep the numbers of infected manageable and to not overburden already stretched healthcare systems," the paper explained.

The English language daily concluded, "The responsible approach is to keep out of contamination’s way, stay safe and neither catch nor spread the virus. This becomes possible when people play their part and follow the much-repeated, but necessary advice: wash your hands and stay at home."

Related Topics

World Europe UAE Abu Dhabi Lead Spain May Sunday All From Allied Rental Modarba Million Airport Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Mar 22, 2020 in Pakistan

20 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Egypt suspends Friday prayers at Al-Azhar

10 hours ago

Chief Minister seeks ANP's help to combat coronavi ..

11 hours ago

Russian Health Watchdog Bans Gyms, Pools, Aquapark ..

11 hours ago

UAE Government announces closure of leisure sites, ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.