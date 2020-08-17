UAE Press: UAE a torch-bearer of youth empowerment

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Aug, 2020) A UAE daily has said that there is no doubt that where youth empowerment is concerned, the UAE has truly and definitively shown the way in spearheading it. The UAE Cabinet’s decision to select 33 young people to become members of the boards of directors of federal authorities reflects the country’s youth empowerment efforts and will supply its youth with the required skills and involve them in official work.

"As Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Youth, points out, the nation is witnessing the outcome of the efforts of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and the confidence of its leadership in the capacities of the youth," Gulf Today said in an editorial on Monday.

It noted, "Take the Mars Mission Hope Probe for instance. The first Arab and Islamic probe to travel to Mars was made by 200 Emirati engineers, largely youth. Emirati youth have taken over the operation of the Barakah Nuclear Power Plant, the first of its kind in the region.

"As Mariam Hareb Almheiri, Minister of State for Food Security, states, the youth are the nation’s wealth and its unlimited energy, as they carry the ambitions and hopes of its people for a prosperous and stable future.

"The youth have dreams and brilliant and innovative ideas that can change the world for the better if they can acquire the necessary skills that will enable them to play leading roles in their communities."

The paper pointed out, "Early this year, the Federal Youth Authority, FYA, launched nine national initiatives that seek to prepare Emirati youth and enhance their role in dealing with pandemics and minimising their impact on the community and all aspects of life in the UAE.

The nine initiatives come in light of the major transformations taking place across the world, which have underlined the important social role young people play in protecting their countries, the paper continued. "This has made it all the more evident that it is necessary to invest in their capabilities through training and education programmes that cultivate the knowledge and skills they need to effectively contribute to preventing pandemics, play a part in crisis management, and address the short and long-term effects of such situations.

"The ‘Values for Generations’ initiative – part of the National Emirates Youth Values Programme –connects senior citizens with the youth to share valuable advice on methods of prevention, all the while highlighting Emirati values in various circumstances."

A guide for caring for senior citizens aims to engage Emirati youth in caring for the elderly, and protecting them against pandemics.

The editorial went on to say that another initiative provides an opportunity for young people in the UAE to participate in creating awareness content in both Arabic and English on how to prevent pandemics and viruses, and how to write influential messages for the community.

"Emirati youths have become a global example of innovation," it further said.

"They are the cornerstone of improving the UAE’s food system, and through their expertise, they will be leaders in the field of agricultural technology, representing the future of food production in the UAE and the rest of the world.

"The Emirati youth have been setting great examples of hard work during the coronavirus, COVID-19, crisis in the UAE and are front-liners in all fields, noting that all Emiratis are proud of their sacrifices, says Mariam Hareb Almheiri.

"In July, UAE ministers and high-ranking officials hailed the Young Economist Programme launched as a new vehicle to open up fresh pastures for Emirati youth to contribute to the national economic growth efforts," the paper added.

"It is the first-of-its-kind in the Arab world that aims to train young people to become future leaders in the field of economics.

"UAE ministers have underlined the importance of promoting the participation of Emirati youth in the boards of government entities and companies, to ensure their voice and views are included in government work," the editorial observed.

"The UAE is a young, rich nation, driving its strength from the skills, aspirations and capabilities of its youth," concluded the Sharjah-based daily.