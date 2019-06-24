UAE Press: UAE empowers women at every level

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Jun, 2019) When the new Federal National Council, FNC, gathers in Abu Dhabi following direct elections in October, it will mark a milestone that is unique in terms of representation, it will comprise 50 percent men and 50 percent women in its make-up.

"Other nations have pledged to reach that gender-equal platform in their respective electoral processes, but, "here, in the UAE, 20 of the 40 FNC members will be women, keeping in line with the decision of President His Highness Shaikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan", Gulf news wrote in its today's editorial, adding that in parliamentary processes, it’s an achievement that is only emulated practically in Rwanda.

The paper went on to say, "The equal role and importance of both sexes in building the nation was emphasised again and again by the words and actions of the Founding Father, late Shaikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and Mother of the Nation, Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak. They stressed that peace and stability are not possible without providing equal opportunities for both.

"It’s no surprise then that women have enjoyed an equal role in building this nation, leading it on a path of economic growth and prosperity, and putting it at the vanguard when it comes to gender equality, social progress and programmes and in promoting the values of tolerance.

The paper pointed out that in the UAE Cabinet, governmental organisations and the fields of academic research, science, biotechnology, technology, pharmaceuticals and medical sciences, women are seen playing vital roles in shaping the nation’s future. "While other nations across this region have struggled with the concept of equality of the sexes, here in the UAE it has become a significant factor in this young nation’s rise across every indicator of social advancement or economic growth," the paper said.

At the FNC itself, Amal Al Qubaisi is the first female leader of a national assembly in the region. She has been Speaker of the FNC since 2015, and was the first woman to chair a session of any Arab national assembly as far back as 2011 when she was the Deputy Speaker.

"Indeed, when it comes to representing the UAE at the United Nations, it needs to be remembered that Ambassador Lana Zaki Nussaibah has served as a permanent envoy since September 2013, and currently serves as the Co-Chair for negotiations of reforming the Security Council itself. All are indeed further evidence of the UAE empowering women at every level," the paper concluded.