UAE Press: UAE transport projects on right track

Affordable, swift and convenient transportation is a key factor in any country’s progress

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Jul, 2019) Affordable, swift and convenient transportation is a key factor in any country’s progress. On this, the UAE remains flawlessly on track.

In an editorial today, a UAE daily said that authorities have been persistently introducing diverse mobility means to meet the ever-growing needs of various public transport users.

"The latest launching by Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) of a ferry service between Al Ghubaiba Marine Station in Dubai and Aquarium Marine Station in Sharjah for passengers marks the first marine transit service operated between Dubai and any other emirate and will go a long way in easing people’s mobility between the two emirates," said Gulf Today.

"Beating the traffic has remained one huge challenge for commuters travelling daily between the two emirates. The new ferry line has a capacity to serve as many as 1.3 million riders per year and is even subject to increase if needed. No wonder, there is a huge outpouring of joy among residents over the new mode of transport," it added.

The paper continued, "As Salah Bin Butti, Advisor of Planning and Survey Department and Vice Chairman of Urban Planning Council in Sharjah, outlined, the concerned parties in both the emirates are making relentless efforts to ease the traffic congestion fueled by the upswing seen by the UAE driven by the massive growth in the number of vehicles and other complexities relating to the geographical location of both emirates and highways connecting the UAE.

"Easing of transport facilities has been happening on varied fronts."

The editorial noted the announcement by Dubai’s RTA and Careem of the launch of their taxi e-hailing service in Dubai under a joint venture, ‘Hala’, which will officially offer its services to customers from September.

"In a partnership that is the first of its kind worldwide between a public transport authority and a private company specialising in smart booking, the taxi e-hailing experience would be simpler and reliable.

Customers will be able to find the taxi closest to them on demand, see a fare estimator and time of arrival, and connect their credit card for easy, hassle-free payment.

"Additional plans are on the anvil. The RTA has announced it is working with ‘Beemcar’, a transportation solutions company, to develop future technologies that will help reduce time and cost associated with the construction and maintenance of roads infrastructure.

"The government entity will also work with ‘Quantstamp’, a company specialising in smart security solutions to improve performance, monitoring, and implementation."

The paper went on to say that driverless transportation is expected to turn into a reality soon. "The RTA is all set to embark on the practical tests programme for selecting winners of Leaders Category of the Dubai World Challenge for Self-Driving Transport in collaboration with Dubai Silicon Oasis Authority next month."

The editorial quoted Muammar Al Katheeri, Executive Vice President of Engineering and Smart City at Dubai Silicon Oasis Authority, who outlined, "At DSOA, we have always been keen to support the initiative of transforming Dubai into the happiest and smartest city in the world. We are delighted to join forces with RTA on the Dubai World Challenge for Self-Driving Transport, supporting the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to transform 25 per cent of all transportation in Dubai into driverless mode by 2030."

"Dubai is currently building an advanced transport system that will serve the expected 25 million visitors of Expo 2020 Dubai," it added.

"Smooth and economical public transport is any commuter’s dream. The UAE authorities deserve praise for doing their best to provide that," concluded the Sharjah-based paper.