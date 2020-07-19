UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Press: UAE’s Fight Against Coronavirus Pandemic Is Yielding Positive Results

Sumaira FH 46 seconds ago Sun 19th July 2020 | 11:15 AM

UAE Press: UAE’s fight against coronavirus pandemic is yielding positive results

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Jul, 2020) A UAE newspaper said that the week that ended on July 18 saw several promising developments, indicating a significant slowing down of the coronavirus pandemic in the UAE. "On two days, no deaths were reported, and there was a steady decline in new infections. The number of recoveries was also impressive: more than three times the tally of new cases on some days," said Gulf news in an editorial on Sunday.

"The UAE has maintained intensive testing, covering a large section of the population. While the total number of tests have gone up, positive cases are gradually coming down," it noted.

If this trend continues to hold, the paper added, the UAE may soon begin to flatten the curve soon. It also noted His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces's tweet on July 15, hailing efforts of the UAE’s frontline workers. "Today, we announce no deaths related to COVID-19 in the UAE in the last 24 hours. Our deepest gratitude to our frontline heroes and to society for their commitment to adhering to precautionary measures," he said.

The editorial continued, "While a decline in the number of new cases and the growing rate of recoveries look promising, caution is necessary to make UAE free of coronavirus, and it is too early to lower the guard. Residents and citizens must continue to follow precautionary protocols strictly.

Across the world, including in Europe and the United States, the disease sprung back when people resumed their daily lives without masks and failed to maintain social distancing. Several states in the US are forced to reimpose shutdowns after a new wave of infections overwhelmed hospitals and killed many."

It went on to say that the UAE’s disease control steps have yielded significant wins and statistics show the country’s viral load factor is gradually reducing. "At the same time, resumption of business activities and government services involves a certain degree of risk. The challenge is to cautiously continue to resume daily lives while following safety protocols, both at personal and institutional levels. Wearing of masks, frequently washing of hands and maintaining social distancing will remain part of our lives. This is the only way to defeat the virus. The coming weeks and months are crucial and will continue to test our resolve. In addition to mass testing and successful implementation of safety protocols, the UAE is also making steady progress in the coronavirus vaccine trial," it added.

The Dubai-based daily said in conclusion that Sheikh Mohamed’s tweet is a message for the nation: "We must continue our collective efforts in tackling this challenge."

"The fight against the pandemic must go on," it added.

Related Topics

World Business Europe UAE Abu Dhabi Progress Same United States May July Sunday Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Jul 19, 2020 in Pakistan

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak opens conference on &#039;Emerg ..

10 hours ago

Dubai launches ‘DUBAI ASSURED’ stamp for touri ..

11 hours ago

100% of Sharjah government employees return to wor ..

11 hours ago

UAE participates in International Maritime Virtual ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.