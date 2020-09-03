UAE Press: UAE’s timely assistance wins hearts

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Sep, 2020) The UAE is known for its spirit of tolerance and humanitarianism upon which it was founded in offering all forms of support to those in need around the world without discrimination, said a UAE daily.

"The country’s acts of benevolence continue unceasingly on multiple fronts covering manifold destinations and winning hearts," added Gulf Today in an editorial on Thursday.

It continued, "In one such latest act, upon the directives of Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, an Emirati ship carrying 2,400 tonnes of aid has left for Beirut.

"The ship was dispatched by the ERC, in cooperation with the Lebanese Embassy in the UAE and the Lebanese community in the country, to support people affected by the explosion at Beirut’s port.

"The aid includes food, medical supplies, children’s food supplements, sanitisers, personal protective equipment and clothes.

"To date, the UAE has provided over 1,328 metric tons of aid to more than 111 countries, benefiting over 1.3 million healthcare professionals."

The UAE has sent an aid plane carrying five metric tonnes of medical supplies and testing kits to Myanmar to bolster the country’s efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19, the paper further noted. "This aid will assist approximately 5,000 medical professionals as they work to contain the virus.

"The aid will contribute to strengthening capacity among healthcare professionals in Myanmar and offering additional protection as they combat COVID-19," it said.

Gulf Today went on to note that a fourth aid plane carrying 14 metric tonnes of medical supplies and testing kits has been sent to Colombia. "This aid will assist approximately 14, 000 medical professionals in the fight against COVID-19.

"The UAE has already sent three aircraft carrying 26.7 tonnes of medical assistance, including personal protective equipment and more than 200,000 testing kits, directly benefiting more than 30,000 medical workers.

"

Moreover, the paper said, Vice President of the Republic of Colombia, Marta-Lucia Ramirez, received the UAE Ambassador to Colombia at the presidential palace to express her appreciation for the support provided to her country to combat the spread of COVID-19.

It added, "Separately, the UAE has sent a third aid plane carrying 16.5 metric tons of medical supplies and testing kits to Kazakhstan.

"This aid will assist approximately 16,000 medical professionals as they work to contain the virus, bolstering the country’s efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19."

The editorial pointed out that "over the past five months, two medical aid planes have been dispatched to Kazakhstan carrying 20.7 tons of medical supplies, including 25 ventilators and various medical and preventive supplies, which have assisted more than 20,000 medical personnel directly.

"In Yemen, the Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, the humanitarian arm of the UAE, has delivered more food assistance to the underprivileged families in the Governorate of Hadhramaut as part of the UAE’s efforts to ease suffering of the Yemeni people.

"The ERC distributed 50 food baskets, benefiting 2,500 individuals of needy families in the east of Mukalla District.

"Since the start of 2020, the ERC distributed 30,410 food baskets to 152,050 individuals in the governorate."

"Since its establishment, the UAE has been extending a helping hand and providing assistance, benevolence and development to all peoples and charitable institutions, in line with the approach of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and his good deeds, which have extended generously to humanitarian arenas in all parts of the globe, to assist the weak, help the needy, and support those affected," the paper said.

"The UAE deserves a salute for rendering timely aid to the distressed in times of crisis," the Sharjah-based daily concluded.