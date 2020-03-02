UrduPoint.com
UAE Press: US-Taliban Deal Should Lead To Peace

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 02nd March 2020 | 10:00 AM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Mar, 2020) The long-suffering Afghan people have finally a deal to be optimistic about, a UAE newspaper has commented, saying that after nearly two decades of war, the United States and the Taliban have signed an agreement to end the US troop presence in Afghanistan and clear the path for intra-Afghan talks which is expected to lead to lasting peace.

"The deal is between the United States and the Taliban, not the Afghan government, which has continued to view the agreement with some suspicion," said Gulf news in an editorial on Monday.

The paper continued, "The accord opens the door for a complicated but essential path forward: talks between the Taliban and the government over future power-sharing. That’s where the deal will face its toughest challenge.

"Both sides have to go the extra mile to ensure the success of the deal. It is important that the Taliban take their case to the Afghan people and the government.

"The Taliban should fulfil their pledges: ending the mindless violence that has destroyed so many Afghan lives, respecting the rights and freedom of women that were denied during the Taliban rule in the late 1990s, and allowing no terrorist group to use Afghan soil to plan and mount attacks abroad.

"Many Afghans take a dim view of this deal, fearing that it amounts to a surrender to the Taliban, who have in fact claimed the agreement as a victory. But the Taliban should remember the words of US Defence Secretary Mark Esper, who said that Washington would not hesitate to nullify the agreement if the group reneges on its commitments."

The Dubai-based daily concluded by saying that no one is quite sure how the political process will unfold, stating, "Whatever the case, anything that takes the cause of peace forward and brings stability to Afghanistan must be welcomed."

