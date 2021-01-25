UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Press: We Are All Responsible For Preventing COVID-19

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 25th January 2021 | 10:45 AM

UAE Press: We are all responsible for preventing COVID-19

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Jan, 2021) "As countries roll out vaccines against COVID-19 and businesses reopen to the public, the continued need to take precautions against the coronavirus is more urgent than ever before and nowhere are the diligent best practices in more earnest display than in the UAE," said a UAE daily.

In an editorial on Monday, Gulf news added, "From its swift and proactive early measures to contain the spread of the pandemic to setting up a COVID-19 task force to forging valuable public-private health partnerships, the UAE has been at the forefront of the battle against the virus thereby setting a successful example of protecting lives and livelihoods."

The paper noted that the UAE was one of the first countries to implement a nationwide sterilisation drive and set up a record-breaking mass testing programme, scale up field hospitals at a record pace and roll out major economic stimulus to mitigate the financial impact on businesses and individuals.

"With two free vaccines rolled out for the entire UAE population and a third one approved, more than two million vaccine doses have already been administered -- a massive success in one month. The result of that relentless battle against the virus is already showing its results."

The UAE, the daily said, has the lowest fatality rate due to COVID-19 of 0.3 percent and a near 90 percent recovery rate, a benchmark for the management of the pandemic worldwide.

"The rigorous standards of preventive care, strict monitoring of COVID-19 compliance and safety protocols in commercial establishments have made it possible for UAE residents and tourists to resume a near-normal life -- albeit with a face mask in place.

"

It continued, "But, as pointed out by Lt. General Abdullah Khalifa Al Merri, Commander-In-Chief of Dubai Police, even the strictest monitoring cannot help prevent the virus from spreading if community members do not adhere to simple precautionary measures like social distancing and wearing of masks at private gatherings and that has contributed to the recent spike in the number of positive cases of COVID-19.

"Dubai’s Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management has already tightened the rules for gatherings at social events, including weddings and private parties, with a maximum of 10 first-degree relatives allowed to gather.

"But it is simply unrealistic and impossible for any police force or health inspectors to monitor all private houses, weddings, private parties or social gatherings -- and the onus is, therefore, on all of us to rigorously continue observing all basic safety protocols and abide by the latest regulations."

The Dubai-based paper concluded by saying, "There’s a high number of people who have already been vaccinated against the virus -- and they too must continue wearing masks, keep their distance and follow precautionary measures. It is only through such continued vigil across the community that we can safeguard our lives and livelihoods from the coronavirus."

Related Topics

Police UAE Dubai All From Best Pace (Pakistan) Limited Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 25 January 2021

36 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

King of Jordan opens Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Fiel ..

10 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid chairs first UAE Cabinet meeti ..

12 hours ago

Fourth edition of Taqdeer Award to recognise 91 wo ..

12 hours ago

CDA, UNICEF organise virtual training sessions on ..

15 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.