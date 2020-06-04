UrduPoint.com
UAE Press: We Have To Be More Vigilant As Normality Returns

Sumaira FH 27 seconds ago Thu 04th June 2020 | 10:00 AM

UAE Press: We have to be more vigilant as normality returns

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Jun, 2020) Life in the UAE is inching towards normality following the easing of restrictions aimed at preventing the spread of the new coronavirus, a local newspaper said in an editorial on Thursday.

"Most activities in Dubai are in full swing with employees reporting back to work; malls, beaches, parks and other facilities are open to the public," the Gulf news added.

"Abu Dhabi, which is in the midst of a weeklong disinfection programme, has partially opened the malls, hotels and restaurants. Sharjah and other Northern Emirates have been gradually resuming business activities.

"All these point to a return to normal life. But actually, it isn’t. Life is not normal anymore," the Dubai-based daily said. "We are returning to a life where abundant caution is required. The number of cases is dwindling, but the COVID-19 threat hasn’t receded completely. The world is still grappling with the virus, SARS-CoV-2. So each of us bears the responsibility to protect ourselves and thereby safeguarding others as well."

The paper continued, "People are now well aware of the precautionary measures to keep out the virus. Following them is very critical at work, and in malls and public spaces.

"Handwashing ranks right at the top as it reduces the chances of contracting the virus.

Social distancing should be maintained at all times, as studies have shown that most of the virus transmissions come from person-to-person contact."

"Masks are mandatory, particularly in the presence of others. The face-covering will protect us and others from virus-laden droplets. So they have to be worn at all times when we are out and about," the UAE daily added.

"Perhaps, the best thing to do is not report for work or go outdoors if you are ill. At a time when the virus threat is lingering, it would be irresponsible to pass on any disease to our colleagues. That would be a setback to resuming normal activities.

The English language daily continued, "There are more guidelines, and following them is crucial to the efforts to eliminate the pandemic. The hefty fines for violating these rules are part of government efforts to protect us. We, as law-abiding citizens and residents, have a responsibility to follow them."

"A healthy population is an asset to the country," the paper stated. "So all residents of the UAE should practise good hygiene to keep the community safe. That will make the work of medical professionals a lot easier and will ensure a swift return to normal life. Lives and livelihoods are under threat. So, all of us should play our part in ensuring that the economy is buzzing again," it concluded.

