UAE Press: We must continue to stay at home to fight the pandemic

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Apr, 2020) The Dubai move to extend the 24-hour National Disinfection Programme is a reminder that we cannot lower the guard yet, in the fight against the spread of the new coronavirus, said a UAE newspaper.

"The programme, which restricts the movement of residents throughout the day, has been in place since 4th April. People in the UAE have generally responded to the calls to stay at home. We have to remain indoors for another week before experts reassess the situation," the Gulf news added in its Monday editorial.

"Much of the world has come to a halt following the global pandemic called COVID-19. The United States, Italy, Spain, France and the United Kingdom have suffered since the SARS-CoV-2 originated in Wuhan, China. There have been deaths in the thousands and infections have topped 2.3 million as the virus rampaged through more than 150 countries and territories.

"Finally, there has been some respite. The cases in countries that suffered the most are dwindling. Some of the epicentres, like Italy and New York, have reported fewer deaths. The curves have not been flattened yet. Maybe, the peak is over in these countries. Some of them are already chalking out plans to reopen schools and businesses. But it would be prudent to hold off a while longer," it continued.

The Dubai-based daily went on to note, "There’s an inherent risk of returning to normality too soon. A second wave hit China, South Korea and Taiwan: mostly imported cases. Moreover, countries like India and Turkey have witnessed a spike in cases. That underscores the need to remain vigilant.

"A vaccine is still a long way off, and researchers around the world are still racing to find a cure. A glimmer of hope has been the success of the drug Remdesivir used on 113 COVID-19 patients in a Phase 3 trial in Chicago. The Ebola drug used in compassionate cases earlier had been effective in some patients. But the data is anecdotal, and it is no proof of its safety and effectiveness. That will come from treating a much larger number of people with severe illness."

"Till then, we have to practise good hygiene -- handwashing as often as required -- and social distancing. There have been isolated instances of people needlessly coming out on the streets. Remember it’s too early to celebrate. Respect the government guidelines and rules. They come with stiff penalties because it is for the safety of everyone.

"As responsible residents and citizens, we have to keep the UAE safe. Only then can our schools, businesses and workplaces open. Until then, stay home," the English language daily concluded.