UAE Press: Why special attention must be given to mental health during the pandemic

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Apr, 2020) There is no instant solution to the coronavirus pandemic, said The National in an editorial on Wednesday, adding that bringing it to an end requires time and long-term planning.

The newspaper added, "This month countries around the world, from France to Jordan to Japan, have necessarily postponed lifting restrictions on public life, leaving many concerned about the prospect of remaining indoors for an uncertain period of time. And yet, with two million people infected worldwide and more than 120,000 dying from the disease, every effective measure must be taken. These restrictions are pivotal to ensuring that more people do not fall ill, or worse."

"For those fortunate enough to be able to work or study from home, remaining isolated from social events and loved ones brings an inevitable toll on mental health. Many have been left to quarantine alone, to celebrate birthdays, key rites of passage and religious events alone, and sometimes, even to mourn alone.

"For everyone, regardless of their circumstances, the situation requires us to summon a measure of inner strength, and to make time for all of the little things that bring happiness to our daily lives. Maintaining contact with new and old friends and checking up on family members and acquaintances are actions as vital to our own mental health as they are to that of our loved ones. Each individual is affected differently by this pandemic, but much of the overall experience is shared," the Abu Dhabi-based daily continued.

"For younger generations, the pandemic is undoubtedly a profound moment early in their lives. It has disrupted the expected pattern of their day-to-day routines and altered the course of their social development.

"Children and teenagers, for a longer period than any expected, can no longer socialise with schoolmates, study together or make plans for long-awaited occasions, including prom nights, spring break or summer vacation. These are threshold moments for many young people in our schools, and they are now likely to be postponed or cancelled altogether.

"For pupils in their final year of middle school or high school, the thought of graduating without bidding farewell to friends and classmates, who they may not see again, can be distressing.

Checking in on younger friends and family members and talking to them regularly is crucial to lifting their moods and spotting any signs of mental health issues. Children may struggle to express how they are feeling and will need help to process these thoughts," the newspaper noted.

It went on to say that the elderly are also more likely to be adversely affected by physical distancing measures. "Some of them are not comfortable using digital means of communication, which can feel especially isolating if younger family members do not take the first step and reach out to them."

"For those who have run into financial troubles because of the pandemic, a hit to one’s pocket, more often than not, comes with an impact on mental wellbeing, too. The UAE government has launched several initiatives to help those in need. This material assistance is very important. Equally important, however, is psychological support from one’s social groups and the wider community.

"Finally, let us not forget that essential workers, many of whom cannot work remotely, are exposed to a particular level of risk, and with it are left vulnerable to a particular kind of anxiety. They need everyone’s moral support," commented the UAE daily.

"Thankfully, the pandemic has also brought out the best in humanity, prompting extraordinary acts of kindness around the world. It has also pushed us to find creative ways to stay in touch, from Zoom birthday parties to fitness classes broadcast live on YouTube and social media.

Missing one’s family, one’s friends and one’s normal life is natural and healthy. Being a little on edge in these circumstances is natural, too. Part of the pathway to normality lies in solidarity – being kind and compassionate to one another, and reaching out to those around us with a sense of empathy. With that, we can get through this pandemic with the minimum possible impact on our bodies and our minds alike. We may even emerge closer to one another than we have ever been before," the English language daily concluded.