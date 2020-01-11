UAE Prime Minister’s Office awarded WELL Certification

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Jan, 2020) The Prime Minister’s Office at the Ministry of Cabinet Affairs and the Future has been awarded the WELL Certification at the platinum level by the International WELL Building Institute, IWBI.

The prestigious distinction, awarded through the latest version of the WELL Building Standard, is the first ministry in the MENA region to be recognised and marks the continued leadership of the Prime Minister’s Office in adopting and promoting well-being at the workplace.

Fouzia Al Tayer, Executive Director of the Corporate Services Sector at the Prime Minister’s Office in the Ministry of Cabinet Affairs and The Future, said that receiving the WELL Certification underlines the leadership of the UAE government in promoting well-being at the workplace to attract and improve talent, motivate innovation and leave a positive impact on people’s lives.

"With 90 percent of our time now spent indoors, our indoor environments can influence almost every aspect of our lives, from our moods and energy levels to how well we sleep and how productive we are throughout the day," said Paul Scialla, Founder of the IWBI, which administers the WELL Building Standard globally to improve human health and well-being through the built environment.

"By achieving the WELL Platinum Certification – the Prime Minister’s office is helping generate a measurable and beneficial social impact for its people, not just today and tomorrow, but for generations to come," he added.

Rick Fedrizzi, Chairman and CEO of the IWBI, added, "The Prime Minister’s Office establishes an exceptional model for improving the workplace environment by adopting the global best practices."

Fedrizzi congratulated the Prime Minister’s Office for achieving the WELL Certification at the platinum level, affirming that the office sets a high benchmark for excellence by not only integrating health and well-being into its own workplace, but also inspiring a culture of health in other entities across the nation.

Created through seven years of rigorous research and development working with leading physicians, scientists and industry professionals, the WELL Building Standard is a performance-based certification system that joins the best practices in design and construction with evidence-based scientific research.

It is based on 10 categories of building performance: Air, Water, Nourishment, Light, Movement, Thermal Comfort, Sound, Materials, Mind and Community.