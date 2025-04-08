UAE prioritises health in 'Operation Chivalrous Knight 3' efforts

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Apr, 2025) The UAE, under the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, prioritises human health and well-being, as demonstrated by its ongoing global humanitarian efforts through “Operation Chivalrous Knight 3”. This initiative includes comprehensive health programmes that reflect the nation’s steadfast commitment to delivering medical care, particularly in areas affected by the Gaza Strip.

A key element of these efforts is the establishment of the Emirati field hospital in the Gaza Strip, with a capacity of 200 beds. The facility is equipped with operating theatres, intensive care units and emergency departments featuring the latest medical technologies, and is staffed by a specialised medical team of diverse nationalities.

Since its inauguration, the hospital has treated more than 51,000 cases, focusing on critical injuries and complex surgical procedures.

Through this hospital, the UAE has also launched a major humanitarian initiative to provide prosthetic limbs for individuals who have undergone amputations, aiming to support their rehabilitation and help them return to normal life.

In addition, the UAE has delivered over 750 tonnes of medical supplies and pharmaceuticals to hospitals in Gaza. This vital support includes essential medical equipment and power generators to ensure the continuity of healthcare services.

Among the notable initiatives is a large-scale polio vaccination campaign, which has reached more than 640,000 children — a critical preventive measure to safeguard future generations from serious diseases.

To address urgent medical needs, the UAE has evacuated a number of patients and injured individuals from the Strip for treatment in the country. This medical evacuation and treatment programme has benefited more than 1,000 children and 1,000 cancer patients from Gaza, who have received specialised care, including surgical procedures, rehabilitation and psychological support.

The UAE has also deployed a floating field hospital to the Egyptian city of Al Arish, with a capacity of 100 beds. The hospital is staffed by multidisciplinary medical teams specialising in general surgery, orthopaedics, paediatrics, obstetrics and gynaecology, and intensive care.

The floating hospital has received more than 10,000 cases from the Rafah crossing, providing emergency medical services and complex surgical procedures in a comprehensive treatment environment that meets the highest safety and healthcare standards.

These integrated humanitarian initiatives reaffirm the UAE’s enduring belief that investing in health is an investment in the future of nations and embody the values of solidarity and generosity in their most impactful form.