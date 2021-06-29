UAE Pro League adopts smart match scheduling system in Arabian Gulf League draw

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Jun, 2021) ABU DHABI, 28th June 2021 (WAM) - The UAE Pro League will adopt the smart match scheduling system for the first time in the 2021-22 Arabian Gulf League draw.

The initiative aligns with the UAEPL’s 2020-2030 strategic plan, which seeks to achieve development in all aspects related to the UAEPL competitions while translating the UAE government’s smart vision into action and adopting best practices that serve the interests of Emirati football.

The UAE Pro League hired a leading international company with a proven experience in the smart match scheduling field with major international leagues.

The system adheres to some technical parameters considering the teams’ rankings in the 2020-21 season, and fixtures are arranged appropriately according to a set of rules.

The scheduling system ensures that no more than two important games take place in the same match-week and that no club has more than two consecutive home or away matches while taking into account the match timings in the same Emirate.

It will also ensure that each team plays at least six home matches and seven away matches, or vice versa, in the first half of the season, with each team having at least three days between every two games.

Clubs, media, and partners were invited to the draw, which will take place on Wednesday, June 30, at 8 pm at Rixos Premium Dubai JBR. Attendees need to adhere to the precautionary measures, which include presenting a negative Covid-19 test result and practicing social distancing to ensure everyone’s safety.

Hassan Talib Al Marri, UAE Pro League board member and chairman of the technical committee, said that adopting the smart match scheduling system is part of the UAEPL’s development efforts as it seeks to implement creative techniques in all aspects.

He added that these efforts enhance the professional competitions and confirm the UAEPL’s leading position at regional, continental, and international levels, as the smart draw system is used by major international leagues. He added that it ensures a fair and transparent draw for all clubs, as the UAEPL seeks to achieve the required balance through different parameters, including technical ones, that ensure the appropriate distribution of matches throughout the next season.

Al Marri said the draw ceremony represents a renewed opportunity to meet with the partners and review the aspirations to achieve more achievements in the future. He said that they are looking forward to the new season after an exciting season that witnessed the Emirati football return stronger than ever after it came to a halt due to the Covid-19 pandemic. He added that we witnessed competition between all clubs, strong performances in the AFC Champions League, and important victories and outstanding performances by the national team in the 2022 World Cup and the 2023 Asian Cup joint qualifiers.