UAE Pro League And MBME Group Sign A Partnership Agreement

Sumaira FH Published October 02, 2023 | 09:00 PM

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Oct, 2023) DUBAI, 2nd October, 2023 (WAM) – The UAE Pro League and MBME Group, the leading national technology and digital transformation company, signed an agreement under which the group becomes an official partner of the UAEPL competitions: the ADNOC Professional League, the Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank Cup, and the UAE Super Cup for three consecutive seasons.

The agreement signing ceremony was held today, Monday, at theTowers Rotana Hotel, in the presence of Waleed Al Hosani, CEO of UAE Pro League, and Abdelhadi Mohamed Managing Director of MBME Group and representatives of the two parties.

Since its establishment, the group has sought to invest in technology due to its importance in developing and modernizing work concepts in terms of providing technological services and artificial intelligence, coinciding with the qualitative shift and leadership and positioning of the United Arab Emirates as a leader across various and multiple sectors in the digital economy, from communications, aviation, transportation, government services, gaming and entertainment, and other sectors.

On this occasion, CEO, Waleed Al Hosani, stated that this partnership represents an important milestone that benefits the game and servicesour fans, a marketing and promotional stream that also brings financial returns aligning with the UAEPL objective of financial sustainability of the league and its respected clubs.

In turn, Mr.Abdelhadi MohamedManaging Director of MBME Group expressed: “We are pleased to confirm our intention to provide smart technological services targeted at enhancing match day experience and contributing to serving the UAE community in the sectors of sustainable development and digital technology, in a way that contributes to supporting the wheel of development of Emirati sports.

‘’And as a national Emirati company, We aim to provide all forms of logistical support in accordance with the regulations and working mechanisms organized by the UAEPL.''

MBME Group is the UAE’s leading technology provider services companies with a unique integrated financial technology system, and provides payment products and services through secure, scalable, and integrated multi-channel payment technology platforms, benefiting more than 3.2 million customers

