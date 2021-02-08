UrduPoint.com
UAE Pro League Announces 'Hope Probe' Round In Arabian Gulf Cup

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 26 minutes ago Mon 08th February 2021 | 12:15 PM

UAE Pro League announces 'Hope Probe' round in Arabian Gulf Cup

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Feb, 2021) The UAE Pro League has announced that the first leg of the Arabian Gulf Cup semi-final will be held on 9th February, under the slogan "Hope Probe", in conjunction with the arrival of the Hope probe to Mars’ orbit.

The Hope Probe slogans will be displayed, along with visual effects, on the giant and electronic screens at the Al Maktoum and Zabeel stadiums, which are scheduled to host Al Nasr and Ittihad Kalba and Al Wasl and Shabab Al Ahli matches, respectively.

Abdulla Naser Al-Jneibi, UAE Pro League Chairman, expressed his profound appreciation to the leadership on this occasion, in a step that confirms the leadership's support for science, development and future planning with ambition and determination.

Al-Jneibi said that holding the first leg of the Arabian Gulf Cup semi-final under the slogan "Hope Probe" sends a message to younger generations that they are capable of building the future and achieving big dreams in an ambitious country where nothing is impossible.

