UAE Pro League announces best monthly awards winners for April

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st May, 2023) The UAE Pro League has announced the winners of The Best ADNOC Pro League monthly awards for April.

The winners were determined through a 24-hour voting stage, during which a large number of fans participated and cast their votes on the official UAE Pro League website and mobile app.

Al Ain's forward Laba Kodjo picked up the Best Player award after overcoming Ajman's forward Waleed Azaro, Al Wasl's attacking midfielder Fabio De Lima, Al Jazira's striker Ali Mabkhout, and Shabab Al Ahli's winger Federico Cartabia.

Khalid Eisa, also from Al Ain, was awarded the Best Goalkeeper award, narrowly defeating Mohamed Salem from Dibba and Eisa Houti from Ittihad Kalba.

Hassan Alabdooli from Dibba was declared the Best Coach after finishing ahead of Arno Buitenweg from Al Wahda and Serhiy Rebrov from Al Ain.