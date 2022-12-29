(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Dec, 2022) The UAE Pro League announced the fixtures dates for round 2 of the 2022-23 ADNOC Pro League season from matchweek 14 to matchweek 26.

Round 2 kicks off with match week 14, taking place on 27th and 28th January, 2023, and concludes with matchweek 26, which will take place on May 26th, 2023.

Matchweek 15 will be held on 4th and 5th February, while matchweek 16 will take place on 10th and 11th February.

The UAE Pro League decided that matchweek 17 will kick off on February 14th, with Shabab Al Ahli vs. Al Dhafra game to allow the Dubai-based side to partake in the AFC Champions League, while the remaining fixtures of matchweek 17 will take place on February 17th and 18th.

Matchweek 18 will be held on March 2nd and 3rd, while matchweek 19 will take place on March 10th and 11th.

Meanwhile, matchweek 20 will be held on April 8th and 9th, while matchweek 21 will take place on April 16th and 17th.

Matchweek 22 will take place on April 24th and 25th, whereas matchweek 23 will be held on May 6th, 7th, and 8th.

The last three matchweeks will be played on the same day to ensure equality and transparency between clubs involved in the title race and relegation battle. Matchweek 24 will take place on 13th May, followed by matchweek 25, which will take place on May 21st.

The ADNOC Pro League concludes with fixtures of matchweek 26, taking place on 26th May.

The ADNOC Pro League will return to action with fixtures of matchweek 13, taking place on 22nd and 23rd January, as the competition has been put on hold due to the UAE National Team's participation in the Arabian Gulf Cup.