UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Pro League Announces Fixtures Kick-off Dates And Times

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Mon 03rd August 2020 | 09:00 PM

UAE Pro League announces fixtures kick-off dates and times

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Aug, 2020) The UAE Pro League has announced fixture dates and kick-off times for the 2020-21 Arabian Gulf League, Arabian Gulf Cup and Arabian Gulf League U21.

The announcement follows a coordination meeting with the tv broadcast rights holders; Abu Dhabi Sports, Dubai sports and Sharjah Sports channels, held last week over teleconference.

The meeting discussed the proposed dates and kick-off times for fixtures in light of the new season draw conducted on 18th July and was chaired by Hassan Taleb Al Marri, UAEPL board Member and Head of Technical Committee, and attended by Waleed Al Hosani, UAEPL CEO, in addition to staff from the relevant departments and broadcasters representatives.

The 2020-21 season gets underway with the first leg of the Arabian Gulf Cup play-offs taking place on September 3rd and 4th, while the return leg is scheduled for October 1st and 2nd.

The opening round of matches starts with three fixtures on day one; Ittihad Kalba host Al Jazira at 19:00 and Shabab Al Ahli welcome Al Dhafra at the same time. September 3rd fixtures conclude with Fujairah playing Ajman at 21:30.

The Arabian Gulf Cup action continues on 4th September with two 19:00 kick-offs; Hatta vs Bani Yas and Al Ain vs Khorfakkan, while the round concludes at 21:00 with Al Wahda hosting Al Wasl.

Based on the newly introduced cup format, league champions Sharjah and cup title holders Al Nasr received a bye to the quarterfinals.

Meanwhile, the Arabian Gulf League kicks-off on September 9th, with matchday one played over three days. On the 9th, Ittihad Kalba get the competition underway at home against Shabab Al Ahli at 18:45, while Hatta travel to Abu Dhabi to face Al Wahda at 21:30 on the same evening.

Matchday One continues on Thursday, September 10th with Fujairah hosting Sharjah at 18:45 and Al Ain playing Khorfakkan at 21:30.

The action concludes on the 11th with three games; Ajman host Al Dhafra at 18:45 and Al Wasl welcome Bani Yas at the same time while the Matchday One fixtures conclude with Al Nasr facing Al Jazira at 21:30.

The first half of the Arabian Gulf League is scheduled for completion with Matchday 13 taking place on January 1st and 2nd, 2021.

Related Topics

Sports UAE Dubai Ajman Abu Dhabi Sharjah Bani Same Cuban Peso January July September October TV From

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid chairs first physical meeting ..

51 minutes ago

Russia reports 5,394 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

1 hour ago

Public beaches now open in Sharjah

2 hours ago

Air Arabia Abu Dhabi launches new service to Kabul ..

2 hours ago

SSC discusses preparations of Khorfakkan Stadium f ..

2 hours ago

Dubai Police receives 26,432 calls during Eid Al A ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.