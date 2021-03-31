UrduPoint.com
UAE Pro League Announces March Best Awards Winners

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 31st March 2021 | 08:30 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Mar, 2021) The UAE Pro League announced the winners of the Arabian Gulf League’s Best Monthly Awards for March, powered by Etisalat, the official sponsor of the Arabian Gulf League, after the conclusion of the voting that commenced on March 29th.

Al Ain duo Kodjo Laba and Khalid Eisa were voted Player of the Month and Goalkeeper of the Month, respectively, while Bani Yas coach Daniel Isaila claimed the Coach of the Month award.

Togolese forward Kodjo Laba won the award after his fine form in March which saw him score four goals with Al Ain. He beat off competition from Khorfakkan midfielder Dodo, Al Wasl midfielder Fabio Lima, Paul-José M'Poku of Al Wahda, and Al Jazira defender Kalifa Al Hammadi.

His teammate Khalid Eisa was named the best goalkeeper after edging his rivals Fahad Al Dhanhani of Bani Yas and Al Wahda’s Mohammed Al Shamsi.

The Coach of the Month Award went to Bani Yas coach Daniel Isaila who guided his team to the top of the standings. He was competing against Shabab Al Ahli coach Mahdi Ali and Al Ain coach Pedro Emanuel.

Winners will receive their awards ahead of their teams' respective games in matchweek 23 of the Arabian Gulf League, scheduled to commence on Friday, April 2nd.

The nominees are shortlisted each month based on statistics from global sports data company "OPTA". The data cover the players’ performances in the Arabian Gulf League only and fans get the opportunity to vote for their favorite candidates through the UAE Pro League official website and the Arabian Gulf League app.

