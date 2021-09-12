UAE Pro League announces monthly awards nominees for August

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Sep, 2021) The UAE Pro League (UAEPL) has announced the Names of nominees of the ADNOC Pro League monthly awards for August, with the awards' list comprising the following categories; Player of the Month, Goalkeeper of the Month, and Coach of the Month.

Nominees for the 'Player of the Month' award are Shabab Al Ahli’s Majed Hassan; Al Wahda’s Joao Pedro; Al Ain's Laba Kodjo; Kodjo's teammate Bandar Lahbabi; and Al Jazira's South African Thulani Serrero.

As for the Goalkeeper of the Month award, the list of nominees included Al Jazira's Ali Khusaif, Sharjah's Adel Al Hosani, and Shabab Al Ahli's Majed Nasser.

Three names are vying for the Coach of the Month award, namely Shabab Al Ahli's coach Mahdi Ali, Al Ain's Serhiy Rebrov, and Sharjah's Abdulaziz Al Anberi.

Voting was made available to fans as of 12:00 today, and will continue for 48 hours, after which the winners' names will be announced across the UAE Pro League's official social media accounts. Winners will be honoured ahead of the fourth match-week games.